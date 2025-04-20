"Straight robbery" - Fans erupt as Lakers' Austin Reaves gets snubbed on major NBA award list

The finalists for the Most Improved Award have been announced, and Austin Reaves of the LA Lakers was excluded. Many believe Reaves showed significant improvement throughout the 2024-25 NBA season as he averaged 20 points for the first time in his career, showcasing elite play despite sharing the court with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic.

The finalists for the award are Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Dyson Daniels (Atlanta Hawks) and Ivica Zubac (LA Clippers). Cunningham was consistent from last season and averaged four more points compared to last season.

Daniels, on the other hand, had the most obvious improvement. The Hawks guard went from averaging 5.8 points last season to 14.1 points per game. He also became a defensive menace, going from 1.4 steals to three (the most in the league this season).

Even Zubac had a great year and averaged a double-double in points and rebounds for the first time in his career. Additionally, it's the first time he averaged at least 15 points.

However, fans are dismayed that the Lakers' undrafted guard wasn't included as a finalist.

Here are some of what the fans thought of Reaves not being among the finalists.

"Straight robbery," a fan said.

"Cade shouldn’t even be on this list he is a first overall pick.. they are supposed to be improving by default," another fan said.

"How is this even possible? Dude legit most improved statistically and in terms of value for a team," one fan commented.

Other fans aren't focused on Reaves not getting considered, however.

"I don't care anymore. They can keep it. What matters is winning the championship," a fan said.

"Too bad but oh well," another fan said.

"Austin better use this as motivation Tuesday," one fan said.

LeBron James believes Austin Reaves deserves to win the MIP award

Before the 2024-25 NBA season concluded, it was brought to LeBron James' attention about his teammate's chances of winning MIP. Austin Reaves has shown massive improvement throughout the year, and James believes the Lakers guard should win it.

“Has most improved come out yet?” asked James as he was being interviewed by Mike Trudell. “You deserve it, (expletive)!!!!”

Even his new teammate, Doncic, campaigns for Reaves to win the award.

"Everything, he's doing everything on the court," said Doncic. "He's helping the whole team, so I'm just happy he's here. He's been doing that since I got here, so I'm happy for him."

In the final month of the season, Reaves played six games. During that stretch, he averaged 23.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

