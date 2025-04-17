Zion Williamson lands on Lakers at Austin Reaves' expense after 2025 playoffs in this 3-team NBA mock trade 

Luka Doncic's unexpected move to the LA Lakers has opened the avenue for multiple superstar trades, and Zion Williamson could be next. After the New Orleans Pelicans hired Joe Dumars as Executive Vice President of basketball operations, a report from insider Shamit Dua suggested that he would be mandated to trade Williamson.

Ad

The two-time All-Star's tenure in New Orleans has been less than stellar relative to expectations after the franchise drafted him No. 1 in 2019. Williamson has missed 246 games, equivalent to three full seasons with injuries, across six years. The 24-year-old hasn't played a single playoff game after failing to stay healthy in the two years the Pelicans made the postseason during his career.

When healthy, Williamson remains one of the most dominant players. He played only 30 games in 2024-25 but was as explosive as ever once he found his rhythm, averaging 24.6 points and career-highs in rebounds (7.2) and assists (5.3), shooting 56.7%.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Because of his talent and age, Zion Williamson will likely have a significant market if Dumars decides to move on from the former Duke star as the franchise centerpiece.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Lakers can trade for Zion Williamson in three-team trade at Austin Reaves' expense after 2025 playoffs

The Lakers are never far from rumors linking them to the best possible superstar on the trade market. Just as the belief around LA losing its edge as a premier landing spot grew after an underwhelming offseason, the team acquired Luka Doncic, shocking the NBA to put itself in the mix as the destined home of generational talents again.

Ad

If the Lakers wish, Zion Williamson could be their new superstar acquisition this summer if he's made available. While LA's draft capital is not as lucrative, the assets on the team could be enough to lure the Pelicans into trading Williamson to the Purple and Gold.

Austin Reaves has ascended into a star and is LA's most prized asset, who can be a trade chip in a blockbuster trade like this. Meanwhile, Dalton Knecht can be the other major piece. He's shown signs of being a reliable 3-point shooting threat in this league.

Ad

It's a risky move for the Lakers because of Williamson's injury and conditioning issues, but with LeBron James possibly around to mentor him, LA can take that gamble and get a co-star for Doncic to build around once James retires.

Like most blockbuster moves in the new CBA, this trade must be a three-team deal. The Lakers and Pelicans could have the perfect trade partner in the Sacramento Kings.

New Orleans can remain competitive in this move by pursuing Domantas Sabonis, who is widely predicted to ask for a trade after the Kings got eliminated from playoff qualification for the second consecutive season.

Ad

Here's how the trade can be possible (simulated via Spotrac's trade machine by the author):

Lakers recieve

Zion Williamson

Jonas Valanciunas

2031 second-round pick via New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans recieve

Austin Reaves

Dalton Knecht

Shake Milton

2026 first-round pick via Lakers

Kings recieve

Jarred Vanderbilt

Rui Hachimura

CJ McCollum

2028 first-round pick via Pelicans

2030 first-round pick via Pelicans

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.