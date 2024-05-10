"Streets will call you a bust" - Former Super Bowl Champion rips Austin Rivers for his take on NFL-NBA athletes

The beef between Austin Rivers and former NFL player James Jones continues after the latest response from the wide receiver. The two former athletes have argued about how NBA players playing football professionally and vice versa would result. After Rivers responded on social media, it was Jones' turn to fire back.

Rivers posted a lengthy response to the former Green Bay Packers player on X (formerly Twitter). The guard called Jones a "meathead," after questioning who he is, claiming he's never heard of the NFL player. He also bragged about playing for 11 seasons in the league while making fun of Jones for only being at the professional level for nine years.

Now, Jones has taken the time to address the situation between himself and Rivers.

"I see 11 seasons, seven different teams, top 10 pick, I see averaging nine points a game over your career, two rebounds, two assists over your career, top 10 pick," Jones said. "You know what that sound like to me? In the streets we call you a bust homeboy.

Jones went on to brag about his accomplishments in the NFL.

"I led the league in touchdowns, I won a Super Bowl, in the highest league. You did none of that. You don't got no All-Stars."

Jones led the league in receiving touchdowns in 2012, while he was with the Packers. He was also part of the Packers squad, led by Aaron Rodgers, that took on the Pittsburgh Steelers to win the Super Bowl XLV.

For Rivers, he was a tenth pick in 2012 and has bounced around the league since his career started. The guard has a career average of 8.5 points, two rebounds and 2.1 assists. His best season was in the 2017-18 campaign while he was with the LA Clippers playing for his father, Doc Rivers. He averaged 15.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and four assists.

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore had something to say to Austin Rivers

Austin Rivers' take on the NBA and NFL has irked many athletes, mostly football players. One of the people who had something to say to Rivers was New England Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore, who challenged the former NBA player to be in the field.

"You aren’t man enough to step on that field brah u a burger," Barmore called Rivers out.

There have been tons of athletes who were caught off guard with Rivers' take. But so far, he's standing by it. He hasn't taken his controversial take back and it looks like it'll be that way as he believes in what he said about the matter.

