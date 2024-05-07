JJ Watt roasts Austin Rivers for claiming 30 NBA players could play NFL football today: "Go ahead and try it"

In a segment of The Pat McAfee Show, NBA free agent Austin Rivers made a claim that NBA players could easily succeed in the NFL. This hot take did not go well with some NFL stars like former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.

Watt took to X to roast Rivers for his take on football players. The former defensive player of the year was not having it as he dragged Rivers online.

“You don’t got a job in either right now, go ahead and try it…” Watt wrote.

Watt was responding to this take by Rivers:

“I can take 30 players right now in the NBA and throw them in the NFL. You cannot take 30 NFL players and put them in the NBA,” Rivers said.

Reaction on social media was two-sided. Some agreed with Rivers, while others thought his take was ridiculous.

Could NBA players fit in the NFL?

It may look strange to think but some NBA players also played football. However, it is more common for football players to translate to football.

Many tight ends like Antonio Gates or Mo Alie-Cox were great college basketball players before moving to the NFL. However, they did not leave the NFL for a basketball career.

The tallest NFL players are usually offensive linemen. However, most are around 6-foot to 6-foot-4. The tallest player in the NFL is Dan Skipper, a 6-foot-10 offensive lineman for the Detroit Lions.

Most NBA big men are taller than that and would look quite awkward in football pads. If any basketball players could become NFL players right now, it would likely be quicker guards who could become wide receivers or cornerbacks. Bulkier, athletic wings like Zion Williamson or LeBron James could translate to tight end.

Tyrese Maxey and De’Aaron Fox can be potential wide receivers, given their speed and wingspan. Jalen Suggs was a highly touted football prospect in high school. He played quarterback and could also play cornerback, given his defensive prowess and agility.

Perhaps the number one pick in a fantasy draft of basketball players would be Anthony Edwards. The explosive guard could play receiver and jump over any cornerback. He also has the physicality to play through contact and played football in his youth.