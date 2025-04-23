  • home icon
  • "Sub him out" - Vintage Luka Doncic advises Wolves coaches to bench Rudy Gobert after 1v1 dominance 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Apr 23, 2025 03:07 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Vintage Luka Doncic advises Wolves coaches to bench Rudy Gobert after 1v1 dominance (Image Source: Imagn)

Luka Doncic was on a heater in the Timberwolves-Lakers Game 2. As many predicted before the series, Doncic turned the pressure on four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert every time he got switched onto the Slovenian. Doncic scored several times on Gobert, making the most of his deceleration and shiftiness.

After scoring in an isolation in the second quarter, Doncic turned back to his usual ways, mocking Gobert and warning the Wolves coaches to bench him.

As cameras turned to Doncic, the Lakers star could be seen mounting:

"Sub him out."

Here's a video:

Doncic already had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists on 6 of 10 shots with 2:36 left in the first half. The Lakers' game-high lead was 22 points.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
bell-icon Manage notifications