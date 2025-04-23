"Sub him out" - Vintage Luka Doncic advises Wolves coaches to bench Rudy Gobert after 1v1 dominance 

Luka Doncic was on a heater in the Timberwolves-Lakers Game 2. As many predicted before the series, Doncic turned the pressure on four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert every time he got switched onto the Slovenian. Doncic scored several times on Gobert, making the most of his deceleration and shiftiness.

After scoring in an isolation in the second quarter, Doncic turned back to his usual ways, mocking Gobert and warning the Wolves coaches to bench him.

As cameras turned to Doncic, the Lakers star could be seen mounting:

"Sub him out."

Here's a video:

Doncic already had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists on 6 of 10 shots with 2:36 left in the first half. The Lakers' game-high lead was 22 points.

