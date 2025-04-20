Sue Bird sends 1-word love to fiancée Megan Rapinoe as the power duo enjoys stylish day out

Sue Bird adored her longtime partner, soccer legend Megan Rapinoe, as they enjoyed a wholesome day out. On Saturday, the WNBA legend posted a photo of Rapinoe on her Instagram story.

Rapinoe wore a black sleeveless top with white engravings on the back and striped shorts. She also put on glasses, a cap and had a black bag around her body.

Bird captioned the upload with a purple heart emoji and a lovely word to describe her:

"Rapinkoe"

Sue Bird's IG post (via @sbird10/Instagram)

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe first met during a photoshoot for the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil. The power couple then reportedly began their relationship in 2017, and after three years of dating, they got engaged in October 2020.

The couple has solidified their relationship over the years with public appearances at each other's games while attending events together. Recently, Rapinoe and Bird were seen together as panelists at SXSW in Austin last month.

Bird and Rapinoe also became business partners and founded A Touch More, a sports and culture production company, in 2022.

Sue Bird elected for Hall of Fame induction this year

Early this month, Sue Bird was elected to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025. Bird is a 13-time WNBA All-Star and a four-time champion, having won all four titles with the Seattle Storm in 2004, 2010, 2018 and 2020.

She is tied for the winning record with fellow Hall of Fame inductee Maya Moore, who also won four championships during her playing career. Among Bird's other accomplishments in her professional career are five Olympic gold medals with Team USA, which she won between 2004 to 2021.

She was also a member of four FIBA World Cup teams in 2002, 2010, 2014 and 2020, summing up her illustrious career in women's basketball.

The 2025 HoF class consisted of NBA greats Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, the 2008 U.S Olympic men's team, along with Bird, Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles. Other draftees include retired NBA referee Danny Crawford, head coach Billy Donovan and Miami Heat owner Micky Arison.

