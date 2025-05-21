Suns announcer scoffs at Dan Le Batard claiming he doesn't want to hear Michael Jordan talk on NBC

Michael Jordan has always been a very private and secretive person. Ever since he walked away from the game, he's made limited public appearances, and he hasn't been very active in NBA-related initiatives, not even as the Charlotte Hornets' majority owner.

Ad

That's why it was rather shocking to hear that he would join NBC as a special advisor for their NBA broadcast starting next season. He will reportedly have an active role and might even make some appearances. Nevertheless, sports insider Dan Le Batard doesn't seem too excited about that.

On Tuesday's episode of "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz," he admitted that he didn't care about No. 23's opinions:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I am not enthused in any way to hear a single sentence that Michael Jordan has to say about anything,” Le Batard said.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Needless to say, that statement rubbed some people the wrong way, including former Phoenix Suns star Eddie Johnson, who took to social media to clap back at him with a sarcastic statement:

"Dan knows more about basketball than MJ and does not want his opinions on anything! This is the USA 2025! Scary!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Johnson has been serving as a color commentator for the Suns for the past couple of decades after his 17-year pro career, so not only does he know Jordan as an opponent, he also knows what it's like to be in the booth.

Michael Jordan wants to be heavily involved in his new role with NBC

Landing Michael Jordan may have been the biggest win NBC has landed in years, and it can potentially draw thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of eyeballs.

Ad

Notably, this won't be a cash-grab or a passive role for the six-time NBA champion. Reportedly, he wants to be involved in the broadcast, and while his role hasn't been clearly defined yet, expectations are as high as they've ever been:

“He didn’t just want a paycheck or to show up a few times,” an unnamed NBC executive told the Chicago Tribune. “He wanted to be involved, he had a vision. And it had nothing to do with nostalgia.”

Fans have complained about the current coverage and state of NBA media for years now. Jordan isn't likely to give this younger generation their flowers if that puts his GOAT status in doubt, but it's hard to believe most people will feel the same way as Le Batard about this news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More