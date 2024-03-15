Suns center Jusuf Nurkic opens up on difficulties of playing in Ramadan

Jusuf Nurkic is one of the few players in the NBA who celebrate Ramadan. Nurkic has never shied away from expressing his beliefs and learning to become through them. He is one of the only few players on the Phoenix Suns roster who have been consistent throughout this season.

However, now he is observing Ramadan, and he has to fast for almost 18 hours every day. Playing through NBA games without water and food is certainly a difficult process, especially when the player has to run and jump for 48 minutes.

This year, Muslims across the world are observing Ramadan from March 10 to April 9. But for Nurkic, the Suns will have the most crucial games of the season in this span. However, he is undeterred because he has endured it before.

“As far as the effect, I feel so much better…As far as the game, it’s not really big difference,” Nurkic said about the effect of fasting on his game.

“It’s a challenge for people who have never done it…but I don’t feel much difference on the court,” added the Phoenix Suns’ big man.

Nurkic also added that it is more about water than it is about food. He also added that the difficulty arises when the festival falls around the summer and it is humid.

Jusuf Nurkic donates tons of flour on Ramadan

As fierce and competitive Jusuf Nurkic might look on the basketball court, the “Bosnian Beast” has a heart of gold. Hailing from Bosnia, Nurkic has made a name for himself in the NBA. However, the Phoneix Suns’ big man never forgot his roots.

Last year, food prices in Bosnia skyrocketed, which affected many Bosnians. Nurkic, who was still playing for the Portland Trail Blazers then and observing Ramadan, donated 100 tons of flour to Pomozi.ba, a humanitarian organization in Bosnia. He was active in helping Pomozi.ba in their “Ramadan 2022” campaign.

“This donation of our famous basketball player is especially important if we take into account the events of the past months when there was a huge increase in food prices and when those who were able prepared certain supplies, and those who belong to the category of socially endangered fell into an even worse situation,” Pomozi.ba said in a statement.

This season, during the time that Nurkic would be observing Ramadan and fasting, the Suns are scheduled to face teams like Milwaukee Bucks, OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Given how challenging these games are, the Suns would need Jusuf Nurkic’s best form.