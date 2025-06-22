"Suns got scammed" - NBA fans hit frenzy as Kevin Durant makes bombshell Rockets move ahead of Game 7 tip-off

The Kevin Durant trade saga has finally reached its end as the Phoenix Suns have reportedly traded the star forward to the Houston Rockets. League insider Shams Charania broke the news with a tweet on Sunday.

According to Charania, both teams have agreed to the deal. While the Rockets will receive the two-time NBA Finals MVP, the Suns are set to get Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft, and five second-round picks.

The fans online could not hold back their thoughts as they dropped in Charania's post's comment section. One fan called out the deal to be unfair for the Suns.

"SUNS GOT SCAMMED 😭😭😭😭😭"

Others joined the bandwagon and expressed similar sentiments in their comments.

"Wow that’s insane you can’t trade a superstar of that caliber for just 1 first round pick," another fan said.

"THEY TRADED THAT BUM JALEN GREEN AND DILLION BROOKS FOR KD LMAOOOOOO THEY COOKING," one fan said.

"Suns got scammed?!" another fan said.

While some fans voiced their opinions criticizing the Suns for getting less, others did the same for the Rockets.

"Houston just gave away their star of potentially their next 10 years for a 40 year old," one fan said.

"LMAO ROCKETS RUINED THEIR FUTURE FOR A 38 YEAR OLD," another fan said.

The ultimate winner in his trade is no one but Kevin Durant, as he got traded to one of the three teams he had shown interest in previously.

Kevin Durant reacts to knowing he's headed to Houston during the Fanatics Fest

Kevin Durant was one of the renowned athletes attending the Fanatics Fest NYC held at the Javits Center in Midtown Manhattan. During his time at the convention, the two-time NBA Finals MVP participated in a boardroom interview.

However, the host interrupted the interview midway to inform Durant that he was headed to the Houston Rockets. The crowd in attendance cheered upon hearing the news while Durant was seen smiling.

The host then asked the two-time Finals MVP for his thoughts on the trade, and he had a simple response.

"We're gonna see," Durant said.

Kevin Durant had a great individual run with the Suns this season. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 52.7% shooting from the field. While the Suns failed to make the playoffs this season, the Rockets dominated the Western Conference and ended their season as the second team on the table.

However, the Warriors gave them an early exit in the playoffs by knocking them out in the first round. Adding Durant to their lineup might be the boost they need to make a deep playoff run next season.

