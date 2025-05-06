Super Bowl champ Cooper DeJean links LeBron James to NBA Finals trophy in surprising reveal 

Super Bowl champion Cooper DeJean gave LeBron James a shout-out after getting to hold the NBA trophy. DeJean is one of the young stars in the NFL today. He helped the Philadelphia Eagles achieve immortality last February when they beat the Kansas City Chiefs for the Super Bowl title. While he is now a football champion, it seems that it wasn't his first choice of sport.
DeJean got the opportunity to see the Larry O'Brien trophy in person. While holding the trophy, he revealed that he used to play basketball. The NFL champ then revealed that his favorite NBA player is LeBron James.
"This thing is sick," DeJean said in a post shared by the NBA on X/Twitter holding the Larry O'Brien trophy. "I miss playing basketball. I miss it. This is awesome though.
When DeJean sees an NBA title, it automatically reminds him of "The King". Most notably, LeBron's time with the Cleveland Cavaliers when they won the title in 2016.
"LeBron James is my favorite player," DeJean continued. "That's who I think of (when looking at the Larry O'Brien trophy), back in Cleveland."
LeBron James won't attend 2025 Met Gala due to knee injury
LeBron James' 22nd NBA season came to a close after the Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated the LA Lakers in five games. Most notably, the four-time champion sustained a knee injury after competing in Game 5 of his first-round matchup against the Wolves.
His knee injury has lingered on other aspects of his life outside of basketball as he is set to miss the 2025 Met Gala. Notably, he was named an honorary chairman of the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute.
James explained that his injury was getting in the way and that he wouldn't be able to make it to the event. However, his wife, Savannah James, will be there to represent him in his absence.
"Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on," James said. "Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done!"
While fans were worried that Game 5 of the first-round matchup between the Lakers and Timberwolves could've been LeBron James' final game, "The King" is expected to make his return next season.
