Super Bowl champ Cooper DeJean links LeBron James to NBA Finals trophy in surprising reveal 

Super Bowl champion Cooper DeJean gave LeBron James a shout-out after getting to hold the NBA trophy. DeJean is one of the young stars in the NFL today. He helped the Philadelphia Eagles achieve immortality last February when they beat the Kansas City Chiefs for the Super Bowl title. While he is now a football champion, it seems that it wasn't his first choice of sport.

Ad

DeJean got the opportunity to see the Larry O'Brien trophy in person. While holding the trophy, he revealed that he used to play basketball. The NFL champ then revealed that his favorite NBA player is LeBron James.

"This thing is sick," DeJean said in a post shared by the NBA on X/Twitter holding the Larry O'Brien trophy. "I miss playing basketball. I miss it. This is awesome though.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When DeJean sees an NBA title, it automatically reminds him of "The King". Most notably, LeBron's time with the Cleveland Cavaliers when they won the title in 2016.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"LeBron James is my favorite player," DeJean continued. "That's who I think of (when looking at the Larry O'Brien trophy), back in Cleveland."

Expand Tweet

Ad

LeBron James won't attend 2025 Met Gala due to knee injury

LeBron James' 22nd NBA season came to a close after the Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated the LA Lakers in five games. Most notably, the four-time champion sustained a knee injury after competing in Game 5 of his first-round matchup against the Wolves.

His knee injury has lingered on other aspects of his life outside of basketball as he is set to miss the 2025 Met Gala. Notably, he was named an honorary chairman of the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute.

Ad

James explained that his injury was getting in the way and that he wouldn't be able to make it to the event. However, his wife, Savannah James, will be there to represent him in his absence.

"Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on," James said. "Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

While fans were worried that Game 5 of the first-round matchup between the Lakers and Timberwolves could've been LeBron James' final game, "The King" is expected to make his return next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.