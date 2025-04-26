  • home icon
  Super rare Kobe Bryant jersey from 1996 rookie season fetches eye-watering $7 million sum

Super rare Kobe Bryant jersey from 1996 rookie season fetches eye-watering $7 million sum

By Zachary Howell
Modified Apr 26, 2025 16:40 GMT
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Super rare Kobe Bryant jersey from 1996 rookie season fetches eye-watering $7 million sum - Source: Imagn

Kobe Bryant is one of the most beloved players the NBA has ever seen. The late legend captured the hearts of fans everywhere as soon as he stepped into the league out of high school. Now, the Lakers legend's memorabilia are considered extremely valuable collectors' items, including his game-worn jerseys, which can fetch a hefty sum.

Bryant's jersey from his NBA debut back in 1996 was auctioned at Sotheby's on April 17th and was eventually sold for $7 million. It set a record when it came to mementos from Bryant's career, surpassing the $5.8 million that was paid for a signed jersey from Bryant's 2007-08 MVP campaign.

Kobe Bryant tragically passed away in 2020 in a helicopter crash that claimed his life along with his daughter Gigi. The NBA world continues to recover from his loss, but both players and fans are making sure that his legacy will live on. Collectors of Bryant's artifacts from throughout his career are highly sought after by fans who want to own a piece of the all-time great's career.

Kobe Bryant's rookie season was one of the more entertaining ones the NBA had seen in a while. The young Laker's rookie season in the NBA was highly anticipated, and he didn't disappoint. He might not have shone in his NBA debut, but his effort and popularity throughout his first year in the league saw him earn an All-Star nod, the first of many throughout his career.

The five time NBA champion is regarded as one of the greatest Lakers to ever don the purple and gold, and fans are still willing to pay exorbinant amounts for a piece of his memory.

How does Kobe Bryant's jersey stack up against other famous sports memorabilia?

Kobe Bryant's jersey fetched $7 million in auction, making it the fourth most expensive game-worn jersey ever, according to ESPN reporter Dan Hajducky. THe only three pieces that went for more are Babe Ruth's "called shot" jersey, Michael Jordan's "Last Dance" jersey and Diego Mardona's "Hand of God" jersey. All three pieces are monumental moments in the athletes' careers, like Bryant's.

Over the years, many of Bryant's game-worn shoes and jerseys have been put up for auction and bid for by Lakers fans. However, since he died, the pieces have become more valuable to his fans.

While a jersey worn during his NBA debut is a great piece to remember Bryant buy, most fans can't afford to put a bid on that kind of piece. However, Bryant's influence is still all over the Los Angeles area even years after he passed away. He left his mark not only on the NBA, but the community he called home for 20 year career.

Edited by Zachary Howell
