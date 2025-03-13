"Sure baby" - Dwyane Wade shares honest feelings on wife Gabrielle Union's 'soft era’ shift in 50/50 relationship

On Thursday, Dwyane Wade appeared on Today with Jenna & Friends, expressing his opinion on his wife's comments on their relationship. The Miami Heat legend shared his honest feelings about his wife, Gabrielle Union's decision to no longer split their expenses 50/50.

Wade began the segment by revealing how Union came forward and revealed how she and her husband split everything 50/50. He then shared that he and his wife had a talk recently where the actress did not want to do 50-50 anymore as she was in her 'soft era'.

"When my wife came to me and we had a conversation about not everything 50/50 but buying a house together, doing certain things for our family together... I was like sure baby," Wade said. "If she comes to me and says I don't wanna do it, I'm like sure baby if that's what you wanna do."

Jenna Bush Hager, the show's host, then showed Wade a clip featuring Union, where the actress talked about the 50/50 arrangement between her and the Miami Heat Icon. In the clip, Union remarked that despite having the arrangement sometimes she did not stand up to it and her husband was right beside her covering up for her.

Union revealed that those interactions have brought the couple closer as it is not about affordability but more about being vulnerable with each other. After watching the clip, D-Wade revealed that the 50/50 arrangement started between them when they moved to LA from Miami. He then praised his wife and the hard work she had put into her career to end his statement.

Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union stand up for their daughter Zaya and trans kids

Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union have been very supportive when it comes to their trans daughter Zaya Wade. During the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, the couple reinstated their support for trans kids and their daughter during their brief interview on the red carpet.

"We choose to focus on our community and our village and what it is we have to do as parents." Wade said. "We support Zaya and everything that she wants to do."

Gabrielle Union also chimed in her thoughts to address the parents of trans kids around the nation:

"This isn't the time for fear. This is the time for bravery ... Prepare them to fight. You need to prepare to fight with information, resources, the truth."

Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya came out in 2020 and since their her father and her stepmother have been super supportive of her and using their platform to spread awareness and advocate for the LGBTQ+ communities.

