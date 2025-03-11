Gabrielle Union drops 2-word reaction as Dwyane Wade melts over daughter's adorable gesture on LIVE

Dwyane Wade got the sweetest message from his youngest daughter, Kaavia James. The Miami Heat legend appeared on Tuesday's "TODAY with Jenna & Friends" daytime show on NBC.

While the three-time NBA champion made his co-host debut with Jenna Bush Hager, he received a video message from his six-year-old daughter wishing him good luck. Kaavia also adorably claimed that her father was also her best friend.

"Hi daddy. I love you so much that you are my favorite friend ever that I ever met," Kaavia said in the video. "And I also want to thank you and good luck. I love seeing you on TV. And I love you so much."

Take a look at the adorable video.

Overwhelmed with watching her husband melt over their daughter's sweet gesture, Union reposted the post on her Instagram story with a wholesome two-word message.

"My loves 🥹💖🥰," she wrote in the caption.

Gabrielle Union reacts to the interaction between husband Dwyane Wade and daughter Kaavia James on Instagram. [Credit: IG/@gabunion]

Kaavia James is Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's biological daughter from their 11-year marriage. She was born on Nov. 7, 2018, via a surrogate. The couple also raises four children from Wade's previous relationships.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade no longer split their finances into 50-50

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have been an example regarding marriage. However, the paradise hasn't been all godly, as the couple has shared their share of trouble and a personality clash over the years. It took Union years to finally be vulnerable in her marriage to the former NBA superstar.

In the past, Gabrielle Union claimed that she and her husband split their finances and other responsibilities 50-50. In 2023, even Wade claimed during the "Club Shay Shay" podcast with Shannon Sharpe that when they decided to move to LA, Union told the former NBA player that they would split 50-50 in their next home.

However, after trying the 50-50 formula, Union told InStyle earlier this month that she had moved away from it. She also said that her drive to have the formula arose from her desire to control everything about herself and was also a "trauma response."

The Hollywood actress finds it easier to be vulnerable and be okay with being a wife to her husband.

"It’s being vulnerable enough to be open enough to know that I’m OK," Union said. "I’m OK as his wife,” she said. “He’s OK as my husband. I’m OK in this family. I’m OK in this home. I deserve it… and so, I’m trying to expand my heart, expand all of the notions of what vulnerability can look like."

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union married in August 2014 and even signed prenups before tying the knot.

