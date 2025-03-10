"Surprised Stewart didn't attack him" - Fans buzz after Toumani Camara posterizes Isaiah Stewart with vicious dunk 

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara posterized Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart during Sunday's home matchup. Afterward, NBA fans applauded Camara's highlight finish, with some mocking Stewart, one of the league's preeminent provocateurs.

Ad

Sunday's contest marked a battle between two of the NBA's most surprising teams, with Detroit (35-29) and Portland (28-36) exceeding expectations. The showdown didn't disappoint early on, as Camara delivered arguably one of the season's top dunks.

With the Pistons leading 45-38 midway through the second quarter, Camara caught a feed from teammate Donovan Clingan at the top of the arc. The pass set the sophomore up for a straight-line drive to the basket.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stewart attempted to contest Camara as a help defender. However, his effort proved futile, as Camara elevated over him for a right-handed poster dunk.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Camara's ferocious slam left NBA fans buzzing on X/Twitter.

"Snatched away his soul!" @armish_20 said.

"He caught a body," @dgsire wrote.

Meanwhile, others derided Stewart, who has garnered a reputation for having an erratic temper and instigating altercations. That includes targeting Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry late in Saturday's 115-110 road loss.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Steph Curry (is) smiling watching this," @0usports wrote.

"That karma for Steph came swiftly!" @Giftaveli said.

"Surprised Stewart didn't attack him," @andybui wrote.

"I have yet to see Isaiah Stewart on the positive side of any clip I've seen him in," @CLIPPERSIN7 said.

Draymond Green backs Steph Curry after confrontation with Isaiah Stewart

NBA fans also enjoyed watching Steph Curry stand up to Isaiah Stewart on Saturday. Likewise, Curry's veteran teammate Draymond Green expressed satisfaction seeing the two-time MVP pick up his first technical foul of the season.

Ad

"If you get pushed on the sideline — I think everybody always tries to mistake (Curry) for some soft guy. (But) he's never backing down from anybody," Green said postgame. "So, I love to see it. I wish he'd get a few more (techs)."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite Stewart shoving Curry from behind to trigger their dispute, the two received equal penalties.

Nevertheless, given fans' reactions to Stewart getting posterized a day later, he appears to be establishing himself as one of the NBA's most hated players.

Also Read: "Isaiah Stewart needs a brain scan" - Fans erupt after Pistons center initiates heated exchange with Steph Curry

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Trail Blazers Nation! You can check out the latest Portland Trail Blazers Schedule and dive into the Trail Blazers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.