"Surprised he's not taking up 2 seats" - NBA 2K24 featuring Druski on sidelines has fans throwing mean comments at him

Upon each release from the NBA 2k franchise, there are a number of new added features for gamers to sink numerous hours into.

Interestingly, one of the added features in the latest game is the inclusion of famous celebrities watching courtside. One of these celebrities is American comedian and actor Druski, as seen with him sitting courtside in a Los Angeles Lakers game.

With the provided look of Druski as part of the celebrities found in the game, a number of NBA fans posted their reactions on X.

"Surprised he's not taking up 2 seats."

Druski himself even reacted to a video posted on X of him being a playable version in NBA 2K24.

This new feature further adds to the immersive experience for gamers when it comes to simulating an NBA game. As NBA 2K continues to refine the game's graphics, especially with the player models, the presence of celebrities adds to the realism of the game.

Other celebrities included in NBA 2K24

Besides the inclusion of Druski, other celebrities spotted in the post from NBA 2k are the following:

Mark Cuban (Dallas Mavericks owner)

Ronnie Singh, a.k.a. Ronnie 2K

Diplo (DJ)

Dwyane Wade (Former NBA Player)

Other inclusions in the game are WNBA players Candace Parker and Brittney Griner.

Aside from improving the player's immersion, continuing to add to the presence of WNBA players adds to the diversity available in the overall game experience.

Before the release of NBA 2K24, Ronnie Singh talked about the criticisms he received for NBA 2K ratings

In an interview on "The Hoop Chat" podcast, Ronnie Singh talked about what goes into player ratings for NBA 2K and the disagreements that go his way online.

"I am sort of the whipping boy online about [the ratings]," Singh said. "Of course I talk to the players about it nonstop, but I'm not involved in the day-to-day. We have a formula, and a lot of what happens on the court, it goes right into the ratings ... it's all based on what they do on the court, and then there's some mental stuff."

Additionally, Ronnie Singh also mentioned the NBA 2K24 rating given to Spurs Victor Wembanyama.

"[victor's rating] is the highest rating for a rookie since we changed our ratings to be historical," Singh added. "He's not only the highest rookie, but the highest by a lot. It's a real statement that we're making. We think he's going to be really good. I'm excited."

For the number one pick in the 2023 NBA draft, Victor Wembanyama has an 84 overall rating.