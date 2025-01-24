"Surprising he didn't do this against Lakers" - NBA fans stunned by Nikola Jokic's near full-court buzzer beater

Nikola Jokic is on the watchlist of Lakers fans after leading the Denver Nuggets to two playoff series wins over the purple and gold squad. It’s no surprise that members of Lakers Nation continue to mention "The Joker," even when he's not facing their team.

On Thursday, Jokic pulled off yet another incredible physical feat when he heaved a halfcourt shot that went in at the end of the third quarter. The Nuggets were competing against the Sacramento Kings on this occasion, but one fan nevertheless brought up the name of his favorite ball squad:

"Honestly surprising he didn’t do this against the Lakers lmfao," said this fan on X.

Some fans brought up the memories of past Lakers-Nuggets matchups in which Jokic hit improbable jumpers to beat the clock.

"Them turn around buzzer beating fade away 3s in 2023 was bad enough," said one netizen.

"Nah bro was doing that with ADs pterodactyl hands in is face end of shot clock everytime we made a run in 23," echoed another.

Other fans predicted what the three-time MVP had in store for the Lakers should they meet up again in the playoffs:

"He's waiting to do it in our 4/5 matchup in April," speculated one online user.

Another online user made a very specific prediction: "He’s saving it for a GW in R1 G3 against the Lakers."

One netizen, meanwhile, bluntly stated what the Lakers had to do in order to contain the Nuggets:

"Jokic has to be nerfed," one netizen said.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick will have to be creative in terms of "nerfing" the ever-expanding skill set of the Joker.

Hall of Fame center names Nikola Jokic "the best big man in the league"

One of Jokic's dominant performances as of late was his triple-double against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. In a game broadcast by TNT, Jokic tallied 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Sixers pummeled the Sixers 144-109.

After the game, TNT analyst Shaquille O'Neal brought out a unique post-game prize for Jokic: a custom-made championship belt that read "Big Man Alliance" in the center plate.

"As the president of the 'Big Man Alliance,' I made this belt for you," said O'Neal as he held up a belt for the smiling Jokic to see. "You're the best big man in the league by far, and I love and appreciate you." [Timestamp - 1:58]

Jokic expressed his appreciation for O'Neal's gesture, and from the looks of it, O'Neal was sincere in his high praise for the Nuggets center.

