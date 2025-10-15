  • home icon
  "Surreal levels of washed": NBA fans react as Russell Westbrook finally lands NBA contract 7 days before opening night

“Surreal levels of washed”: NBA fans react as Russell Westbrook finally lands NBA contract 7 days before opening night

By Evan Bell
Modified Oct 15, 2025 16:44 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
NBA fans react to Russell Westbrook signing with the Sacramento Kings (Image credit: Imagn)

Ahead of the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, former MVP Russell Westbrook has signed with the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook, who averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game last year, opted out of the final year on his contract with the Denver Nuggets at the start of this offseason before hitting free agency.

While there had been plenty of speculation regarding where he may land, with just seven days left to go before the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, the future Hall of Famer has now landed with the Sacramento Kings.

ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news on Wednesday morning via X, formerly known as Twitter, writing:

"BREAKING: Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook has agreed on a deal to sign with the Sacramento Kings, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management tells ESPN. The 2017 league MVP enters his 18th NBA season."
Fans were quick to react to the news:

Others however are optimistic about the move:

After parting ways with De'Aaron Fox before last year's trade deadline, the Kings will now either have Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook handling point guard duties, or, coach Doug Christie could start the pair alongside one another in the backcourt.

Former rival goes to bat for Russell Westbrook

Just hours before Russell Westbrook signed with the Sacramento Kings, Patrick Beverley, who at one point in time was a competitive rival of Westbrook's, went to bat for the former MVP.

During the latest episode of his Pat Bev Podcast for Barstool Sports, the veteran guard said it was, quote, "f****d up," that Westbrook wasn't signed to a team for the start of the 2025-26 season.

"It’s f*cked up what happened to Russ. And Russ got a bad take because of that Lakers team. That’s the truth, bro…Ever since Russ left the Lakers, bro, he’s been on a minimum, bro. We’ve never seen this ever.
"We’ve never seen a player who’s been the MVP, who’s impacted the game, who they call him names and tell him that he can’t shoot. Go to the playoffs, shoot 40 with the Clippers the very next year. Take a less demeaning role with the Lakers. Take a less demeaning role with the Clippers. He’s been a sixth man ever since he’s left the Lakers."

Now, with just two preseason games left on their schedule, including tonight's game against the Clippers, the Kings will have the former MVP on their roster heading into their Oct. 22 regular season opener

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Edited by Evan Bell
