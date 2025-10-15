“Surreal levels of washed”: NBA fans react as Russell Westbrook finally lands NBA contract 7 days before opening night

Ahead of the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, former MVP Russell Westbrook has signed with the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook, who averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game last year, opted out of the final year on his contract with the Denver Nuggets at the start of this offseason before hitting free agency.While there had been plenty of speculation regarding where he may land, with just seven days left to go before the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, the future Hall of Famer has now landed with the Sacramento Kings.ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news on Wednesday morning via X, formerly known as Twitter, writing:&quot;BREAKING: Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook has agreed on a deal to sign with the Sacramento Kings, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management tells ESPN. The 2017 league MVP enters his 18th NBA season.&quot;Fans were quick to react to the news:Old NBA Tweets @oldnbatweetzLINK@ShamsCharania Surreal levels of washedIvo A @PlayBoyivoLINK@ShamsCharania 11th seed loading…Jake Weinbach @JWeinbachNBALINK@ShamsCharania The Kings have an overload of guards. It wouldn’t be a surprise if there’s another roster move coming for Sacramento.Others however are optimistic about the move:Polymarket Hoops @PolymarketHoopsLINK@ShamsCharania Russell Westbrook last season: 13.3 PPG 4.9 RPG 6.1 APG 1.4 SPG 44.9% FG Finished 7th in Sixth Man of the Year voting.Hoop Muse @HoopMuseLINK@ShamsCharania GLAD HE’S BACK!Zona @AZSportsZoneLINK@ShamsCharania Kings loading up for a 2019 NBA Finals run 🔥After parting ways with De'Aaron Fox before last year's trade deadline, the Kings will now either have Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook handling point guard duties, or, coach Doug Christie could start the pair alongside one another in the backcourt.Former rival goes to bat for Russell Westbrook Just hours before Russell Westbrook signed with the Sacramento Kings, Patrick Beverley, who at one point in time was a competitive rival of Westbrook's, went to bat for the former MVP.During the latest episode of his Pat Bev Podcast for Barstool Sports, the veteran guard said it was, quote, &quot;f****d up,&quot; that Westbrook wasn't signed to a team for the start of the 2025-26 season.&quot;It’s f*cked up what happened to Russ. And Russ got a bad take because of that Lakers team. That’s the truth, bro…Ever since Russ left the Lakers, bro, he’s been on a minimum, bro. We’ve never seen this ever. &quot;We’ve never seen a player who’s been the MVP, who’s impacted the game, who they call him names and tell him that he can’t shoot. Go to the playoffs, shoot 40 with the Clippers the very next year. Take a less demeaning role with the Lakers. Take a less demeaning role with the Clippers. He’s been a sixth man ever since he’s left the Lakers.&quot;Now, with just two preseason games left on their schedule, including tonight's game against the Clippers, the Kings will have the former MVP on their roster heading into their Oct. 22 regular season opener