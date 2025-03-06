Suspect pretending to be Orlando Magic player's representative swallows $700,000 Tiffany earrings in daring heist attempt

A bizarre news concerning a Tiffany store and Orlando Magic has emerged. The YouTube account of WWLTV reported on the news in a video uploaded on Thursday. A man in Houston pretended to be a representative of an Orlando Magic player and tried to rob a Tiffany jewelry store in Florida.

The convict is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands worth of jewelry from the store. According to WWLTV's report, the man's name is Jathan Gilder and he presented himself as a representative of an Orlando Magic player.

It was revealed that he planned his disguise and fooled the Tiffany store employees to gain access to the backroom. Once in the backroom, Gilder allegedly snatched a pair of diamond earrings and ran off after a scuffle with a store employee.

The video featured images from the store's surveillance cameras where the accused is seen talking with the employees at the front desk and squabbling with another employee in the backroom. As per authorities, the earrings Gilder stole are worth more than $700,000.

The police revealed that the accused had swallowed the earrings. A scan of Gilder's stomach has revealed the authorities' statement to carry weight. According to reports, the stolen goods have not been recovered yet. This isn't the first time Gilder has robbed a Tiffany jewellery store.

The accused had done the same thing in Texas in 2022 and is now being charged with grand theft and robbery charges.

Orlando Magic's playoff hopes are in jeopardy after the latest injury report

The Orlando Magic's playoff hopes are in serious jeopardy after the latest injury report listed out Jalen Suggs for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. According to ESPN, Suggs will undergo knee surgery to remove a cartilage fragment, ruling him out from any action on the hardwood for the foreseeable future.

Suggs was one of Magic's cornerstone defensive players. He was an excellent defender against perimeter attacks which have seen an increase in the last decade. The fifth pick from the 2021 draft was also the one who set the defensive tone for the rest of the team.

His absence will hurt the Magic in a significant way as they are fighting to secure a playoff spot. The Orlando Magic have a 29-34 record and are holding the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

Even with Jalen Suggs, they had been struggling to close out games, so now without him, it would be an uphill battle for them to finish in the top 10 and make the play-in tournament.

