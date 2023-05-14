“Suspend him all of next season” – Chandler Parsons calls for season-long suspension for Ja Morant following fiasco

Former Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons made a pretty wild comment on Instagram after the news of Ja Morant's suspension was announced. He has demanded that the franchise superstar be suspended next year for the entire season.

Morant was suspended for eight games in March this year after an Instagram Live video went viral on social media in which he was seen brandishing a gun. Considering NBA players are role models to children and also representatives of the NBA, their franchises, and the cities they play for, it isn't shocking that the league punished him. Despite the fact that carrying a weapon is legal in the United States and specifically in Tennessee, a sports icon cannot be seen promoting gun violence.

Despite the first suspension and supposed counseling, Morant went ahead and made the mistake again. So it won't be surprising if he faces a stricter punishment this time. The initial statement has come from the Grizzlies organization, announcing that Ja Morant is suspended from all team activities until further notice.

Nearly 10 years ago, Gilbert Arenas was suspended for 50 games after he brought a gun to his locker room. Morant might face a similar suspension but Chandler Parsons wants it to be harsher. After Bleacher Report posted an image sharing the news of Morant's suspension, Parsons commented:

"suspend him all of next season"

A 50-game suspension would be enough to ruin the Memphis Grizzlies' season next year. Although they have been great without him on the floor, 50 games is a large time span and almost 60% of the season.

The Grizzlies are impressively 31-15 since 2021 without Ja Morant. A 50-game suspension means he would come back for the final 32 games and probably the playoffs, depending on if they make it. But suspending him for all season would certainly doom the franchise's 2023-24 campaign.

Chandler Parsons played for the Grizzlies for three seasons from 2016 to 2019, right before Morant was drafted. Hence, they never played together. Parsons was at the tail end of his career in Memphis, averaging 7.2 points, 1.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds during his tenure there.

Memes flood social media as Ja Morant is seen brandishing a gun again

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant was seen with a gun once again and the Memphis Grizzlies suspended him from all team activities. Hence, fans can't help but feel a sense of Deja Vu. It didn't take long for memes to start flooding social media mocking Morant's poor decisions. Here are some good ones:

Ja Morant's decision to show off a gun will cost him in many ways, outside the NBA hardwood. He might lose his Nike shoe deal just weeks after releasing his first sneaker. He is a young player who might be on the path to becoming the face of the league after the LeBron James and Steph Curry days are over. He is one of the few American-born athletes under 25 who plays like a superstar.

Morant might lead Team USA in the Olympics one day. He might represent the league in other countries. The 23-year-old probably plans on opening camps and training centers in the future. All of it can go to waste if he doesn't understand the opportunities in front of him. However, if he continues down this path, the league won't tolerate it and he might find himself out of the NBA for good.

