During Tuesday night's ball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Draymond Green found himself the focus of attention once again for holding Rudy Gobert in a chokehold. It was a hostile act that garnered strong reactions from the fans and the media as well.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the league is "looking further" into the scuffle where NBA EVP Joe Dumars spoke with ESPN about a possible suspension coming.

According to Wojnarowski's report, a number of NBA fans voiced their reactions via X as they wanted Draymond Green to receive proper disciplinary action for an excessive and hostile act.

From the NBA fans' reactions, they want Green to be suspended for an extended period of games, as the act itself warrants this kind of punishment. Holding someone in a chokehold position does not represent the best of what the league offers and instead showcases some of its more over-the-top nature.

This recent ejection from the Warriors forward is his second one this season, following his first ejection in Saturday's ball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In that game, Green made the first move by giving Donovan Mitchell a shove when they were battling down low for the rebound. In retaliation, Mitchell went over to Green and gave him a light shove as well, resulting in the officials intervening.

However, in his second ejection, Green's act toward Gobert came from his reaction to the Timberwolves center separating Klay Thompson from Jaden McDaniels in their own scuffle.

This feud between these two teams had its first glimpse during the first time they matched up against one another in Saturday's In-Season Tournament when Anthony Edwards and Draymond Green had a brief back-and-forth with one another.

Draymond Green gets defended by Warriors coach Steve Kerr

Following the Golden State Warriors' 104-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Warriors coach Steve Kerr made sure to defend Draymond Green, as per Warriors on NBCS.

"If you watch the replay, Rudy had his hands on Klay's neck," Kerr said. "That's why Draymond went after Rudy. I saw one replay right after it happened. The guys on the back of the bench were telling us that Rudy had Klay. That's why Draymond went after Rudy. That's all I know, but it was a bizarre way to start the game."

From Kerr's point of view, he saw how Rudy Gobert had his hands around Klay Thompson's neck in an act of separating him from Jaden McDaniels. In this light, Green wanted to defend his teammate by matching what Gobert just did, which Kerr and the rest of the Warriors team saw during the replay of the incident.

However, he did mention that it was a "bizarre way to start the game" as Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Jade McDaniels were ejected from the game.