"Swaggy's Arena until you come back home": Nick Young hilariously snitches on Gilbert Arenas as ex NBA star faces up to 15 years in prison

Nick Young joined many in reacting to the news that Gilbert Arenas had been arrested Wednesday following his alleged involvement with an illegal gambling ring. The former Washington Wizards star reportedly hosted high-stakes poker at his Encino mansion in Los Angeles. Arenas is facing a 15-year imprisonment if convicted of all three crimes federal prosecutors are accusing him of.Young, who co-hosts “Gil’s Arena” with the embattled former NBA star, said this in a lengthy video on Instagram:“Hey, it’s over, man. Stupid motherf**ker gone, man. They got him! … But don’t worry. Don’t worry about the show or nothing. Gilbert, don’t worry about Gil’s Arena. I got that now. We might as well change the show to Swaggy’s Arena in conjunction with Gilbert. We gonna put a little 'Gilbert' sign on the side. It’s still Swaggy’s Arena until you come back home. Once you get out, it’s back to you.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNick Young had a hard time keeping a straight face while he sent a hilarious message to Gilbert Arenas. As serious as the charges were, the former LA Lakers guard could not resist ribbing his co-podcaster.Young continued that Arenas should not be worried about being in prison. “Swaggy P” enumerated the comforts Arenas would supposedly have if incarcerated. Young kept the trolling, adding that he would readily snitch on Arenas if federal investigators would question him.Nick Young’s talk, though, was all for show. He urged authorities to release Arenas, which happened after a $50,000 bond was paid.Nick Young drags podcast co-host Kenyon Martin in trolling Gilbert ArenasAssuming he would take over as the main host of “Gil’s Arena,” Nick Young claimed that he would have certain “demands” to run the show. Young said this as his first decision if Gilbert Arenas goes to prison:“I probably don’t want Kenyon [Martin] on there, either. I’m tired of his s**t, too. … Take his a** to jail, too. Just take them all. Kenyon, you next! You going down too.”Arenas and Martin are two of the show’s most outspoken hosts. Young jokingly wants Martin to go to jail because he was tired of the times the former No. 1 pick “threatened” him on the show.What started as a troll job on Arenas ended with Young taking another hilarious shot at Kenyon Martin. Young effortlessly managed to add a sense of levity to a situation that could be dire for &quot;Agent Zero.&quot;Also read:&quot;Snitching Gil coming soon&quot;: Gilbert Arenas sends cryptic message after becoming free following illegal gambling related arrest