“Sweep that s**t back up and glue it back on” - Kyrie Irving shaving off his mane has NBA fans going nuts

Kyrie Irving surprised fans recently after he revealed that he shaved off his beard and had a slight trim on his hair. Fans have been used to seeing Irving with facial hair, which is why many were taken aback when Irving let it go.

NBA stars have had iconic looks for fans to easily recognize them, whether it has something to do with the volume of hair or distinct facial hair, fans would easily recognize them. Irving has had facial hair for some time, and fans were used to seeing him with it.

"The after lol," Irving captioned. "Needed to let it go."

Upon seeing it, fans couldn't believe their eyes. They went nuts and shared their reactions on social media. Here are some of the best reactions.

Tree Wig @TreeWig13 @ButtCrackSports Sweep that shit back up and glue it back on

LORDJAY*** @Lordyduhhh @ButtCrackSports Nigga look like Chris Rock

LORDJAY*** @Lordyduhhh @ButtCrackSports This shit scary as hell. Nigga named Sheldon Irving now

Kage @KennyJIsaac @ButtCrackSports Went from Will to Carlton

Wxlf Gxd @theveganwxlf @ButtCrackSports Bro think he 17 still

d1ckanator 🌏🐉 @devgroovy @ButtCrackSports Kyrie got taken from some guy from get out

Roll Coverage @RollCoveragePod @ButtCrackSports Kyrie out here knocking on doors for the Mormon church now?

AbsoluteJayReal @AbsoluteJayReal @ButtCrackSports Nigga got them Steve Harvey ass eyebrows with no facial hair

Tanka Jahri @Zane_Taylor37 @ButtCrackSports Kyrie might be the only person in history to shave his beard and look older

i₿ou 𓃮 @teamibou23 @ButtCrackSports nah he gotta keep the beard

Fans might start getting used to Irving's new look. Irving shaving off his beard might also be temporary as it's summer and he's in Dallas, giving him reason to go with a cooler look. The 2016 champion could grow it back before the season starts and satisfy a few fans.

Irving will play his first full season with the Dallas Mavericks after signing a three-year, $126 million deal.

Kyrie Irving is excited for Anthony Edwards ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards is part of the squad that will represent Team USA in the upcoming FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup 2023. As they chose their numbers, Ant took No. 10, which was famously worn by Kobe Bryant during his time representing the country during international tournaments.

Kyrie Irving had the chance to wear the same number during his time with USA Basketball. In 2016, he donned the No. 10 during the 2016 Rio Olympics, helping his country win gold. He also wore the number in 2014 during the FIBA World Cup.

Now, it's passed on to Ant, who's had a stellar career as a young star for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Irving showed his support for Edwards on Twitter.

"Now it’s Antmans turn to go be Special in that #10 Jersey for the USA and win the GOLD Medal. #Nextgeneration," Irving tweeted.

Chief Hélà 🤞🏾 @KyrieIrving

#Nextgeneration twitter.com/TWolvesLead/st… Now it’s Antmans turn to go be Special in that #10 Jersey for the USA and win the GOLD Medal.

The 6-foot-4 guard had a stellar campaign with the Wolves last season. He averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists to lead the team to the postseason. He also had his first All-Star nod because of his play, making him a great talent to watch for Minnesota.

