"Luka gonna Luka" - Kyrie Irving lauds Mavericks' superstar snatching ankles against Greece

Luka Donic stole the spotlight with a move that led to his defender stumbling down on the floor in an exhibition game in Greece, earning a reaction from Kyrie Irving on Instagram.

"Stare down type crazy @lukadoncic," Irving said, "lol I love the energy. Luka gonna Luka."

Kyrie Irving's Instagram Story Reaction to Luka Donic's Move

Despite losing the game to Greece, Doncic still had the most memorable play of the matchup with a strong legal push-off that led to his defender stumbling down. As Doncic stared down his defender, another Greek player was on the move to defend him.

In typical Luka Donic fashion, he faked his shot, causing his defender to rise, and Doncic simply initiated contact for the and-one basket.

After the disappointing finish to the previous 2022-23 season, it is a welcome sight to see Kyrie Irving showing support to his Dallas Mavericks teammate.

During this year's free agency, one of the questions concerning the Dallas Mavericks was the long-term situation of Kyrie Irving. Luckily enough for Mavericks fans, Irving signed to a three-year $126 million extension.

Last season, the eight-time All-Star put up 27.0 points per game (51.0% shooting, including 39.2% from 3-point range), 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

There were concerns about if the Doncic and Irving tandem would ever work, even with the proper pieces around them.

So far, the Dallas Mavericks have acquired Grant Williams and Seth Curry. An added shooter in Curry is always a welcome addition when playing next to Doncic.

However, the standout acquisition is Grant Williams from the Boston Celtics. Despite some inconsistent defensive outings for the Celtics last season, Williams is still considered one of the more quality versatile defenders.

He is also fresh in his best season from a statistics standpoint, averaging 8.1 ppg (45.4% shooting, including 39.5% from 3-point range) and 4.6 rpg.

The defense should also remain a priority for the Mavericks in preparation for the upcoming season. During the 2022-23 season, the Dallas Mavericks ranked 25th around the league on defense with a rating of 116.1. With Williams now on the roster, it's a good move in the right direction for this team.

Luka Donic on his chemistry with Kyrie Irving

In the previous season, the duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic only secured five wins and 11 disappointing losses.

After the team's subpar finish to the season, missing the postseason with a 38-44 record, Doncic talked about his building chemistry with Irving and the potential in it.

"I wish we could continue that chemistry, relationship," Doncic said. "It's not going to happen in a day, in a week. It's a building process."

With a chance to redeem themselves and start training camp training together, the scoring dynamic of Doncic and Irving remains a duo to watch out for in the upcoming season.

