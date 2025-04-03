Sydel Curry-Lee drops 3-word reaction as brother Seth Curry makes Pacers defender touch earth with nasty crossover

After Steph Curry left social media buzzing with his 52-point outburst Tuesday, it was Seth Curry’s turn to be in the spotlight on Wednesday. Seth pulled off a highlight move during the Charlotte Hornets-Indiana Pacers clash, making Ben Sheppard fall. The same play was hyped by Sydel Curry-Lee.

Ad

Sydel shared @houseofhighlights and @bleacherreport’s combined post on her Instagram Story, showing love to her elder brother. She also cheekily captioned her Instagram story:

“Ooop, careful now”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Credits: Instagram (@sydelcurrylee)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

A sequence of nasty crossovers led to Sheppard falling, who ultimately fouled Seth. Seth proceeded to knock down the free throw, completing the and-1 play.

Ad

Trending

Ad

With several Hornets guards sidelined due to injury, Seth was given a spot in the starting lineup and made the most of the opportunity. The 34-year-old finished with 16 points on highly efficient shooting — 85.7% from the field, a perfect 100% from three, and flawless at the free-throw line.

Despite Seth Curry’s impressive performance, the Hornets couldn’t capitalize. The 119-105 loss marked their sixth defeat in the last seven games.

Seth Curry doesn’t want the Hornets to tank

The Charlotte Hornets are placed 14th in the Eastern Conference, boasting the third-worst record in the league. However, Seth Curry’s interview implied that the team has no intentions of tanking, to further improve their chances of receiving the #1 pick of the 2025 draft.

Ad

Instead, Curry emphasized on the importance of finishing strong and using the final stretch of the season as an opportunity to grow.

“It's always important every time you step on the floor to play the right way. You're always building something, either getting better or worse out there as an individual and as a team. So, we don't want to waste these last few games.

Ad

"We want to go out there and keep playing well as a team. Getting better, like I said, and just keep putting good film out there that we can build on,” Seth Curry said in a locker room interview after the loss against the Pacers."

Expand Tweet

With six games left on their schedule, Charlotte will face three teams with winning records less than .500. Clinching wins against the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, and Toronto Raptors will be a difficult task. But the Hornets need to take advantage of a relatively easier slate of games to surpass last season’s 21-win total — they currently sit at 19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback