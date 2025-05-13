Sydel Curry Lee’s husband shares honest reaction to facing brother-in-law Steph Curry

Steph Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry Lee, invited her husband, Damion Lee, to Monday’s episode of her and Cameron Brink’s podcast, Straight to Cam. On the show, Lee outlined what it was like to play against his brother-in-laws, Seth and Steph Curry

Ad

Damion Lee explained that it's very competitive to play against the Curry brothers. He gave an example of how Steph would look for him on the bench after scoring against the Suns during their last regular-season game. Lee also mentioned that while Seth Curry doesn’t talk as much as Steph, he also gets quite competitive.

“It’s always fun playing against him (Steph). We both find different ways to separate it (family from basketball). When we’re both out there on the court, trying to take each other’s heads off.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Damion Lee just wrapped up his seventh season in the league. He went undrafted during the 2016 NBA Draft and joined the Miami Heat’s Summer League team. After some time in the G League, Lee signed a contract with the Atlanta Hawks in 2018.

The 32-year-old also spent four seasons playing with Steph Curry and the Warriors from 2018 until 2022. Lee was with the Phoenix Suns for the past two seasons but is now an unrestricted free agent. He has made 315 career appearances, recording 7.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Ad

"Bagged his teammate’s sister”: Steph Curry’s sister sets the record straight on her relationship with Damion Lee

Damion Lee married Steph Curry’s sister, Sydel, in September 2018, right as he joined the Golden State Warriors.

Due to the timing of both incidents, fans on social media spun a narrative suggesting that Lee had gotten together with his teammate’s sister. However, Sydel Curry set the record straight during Monday’s episode of her podcast:

Ad

“The narrative around our relationship is that Damion Lee bagged his teammate’s sister. No. Damion and I were together way before he joined the Warriors. We got together in 2016.”

Expand Tweet

Sydel then revealed that she and Lee were already engaged before he had signed for the Atlanta Hawks. So, Lee's relationship with Sydel has been going strong long before he had even made the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.