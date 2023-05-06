"Sympathy MVP” – Fans in split after Joel Embiid's emotional 2023 MVP speech

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver presented the 2023 KIA MVP award to Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of Game 3 of their series against the Boston Celtics. After Embiid's speech, fans shared their divided reactions to the Sixer center winning the award this season.
Before his speech even started, his son, Arthur, rushed to his arms. That gesture made the 2023 MVP emotional and he wasn't able to control his tears. However, that didn't stop the fans from sharing their divided reactions to the six-time All0Star winning the prestigious individual award.
Check out some of the reactions from the fans.
It was revealed that Embiid was favored heavily by a ton of the people who voted the MVP this season. He had 73 first-place votes to Nikola Jokic's 15. The four-time All-NBA had 25 second-place votes and two third-place votes. Overall, The Process had 915 points over Jokic's 674.
The Sixers confirmed that Embiid will be playing tonight against the Celtics. In Game 2, he wasn't 100% and only had 15 points, three rebounds and five blocks. The All-Star center had just recovered from a sprained right knee that held him back from being effective in their previous game. Due to that, they lost to Boston, which tied the series with both teams having one win apiece.
In Game 1, Philly was without their superstar due to the said injury, but was able to win against the Celtics in a close game. James Harden's 45-point performance was key to their win and get an advantage after their first game against Jayson Tatum and the Celtics.
CJ McCollum thinks James Harden's approach could help Joel Embiid and the Sixers in their series against the Celtics
In Game 1 of the Sixers' series against the Celtics, The Beard carried the team to a win. Philly didn't have Joel Embiid on the floor at the time, and Doc Rivers had to make some huge adjustments to his approach. Thankfully, Harden was able to channel an old version of himself and become extremely reliable.
In Game 2, he wasn't as aggressive on the offensive side of the floor. Which is why CJ McCollum thinks that Harden should play like how he used to play back when he was with the Houston Rockets.
"I think they just need him to be more aggressive and assertive to get back to the Houston mentality. I don't mean the Houston shot selection or volume, I just mean the mentality of getting downhill, no one can really check you, find your matchups, pick your matchups wisely and embrace the double teams that are gonna come when you get Al Horford on you." McCollum said.
"I need him to get pressure on the rim, I need him to get to the free throw line, and I need him to shoot more than six three-pointers."
