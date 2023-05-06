"Sympathy MVP” – Fans in split after Joel Embiid's emotional 2023 MVP speech

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver presented the 2023 KIA MVP award to Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of Game 3 of their series against the Boston Celtics. After Embiid's speech, fans shared their divided reactions to the Sixer center winning the award this season.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Joel Embiid and his son during his MVP speech 🥹 Joel Embiid and his son during his MVP speech 🥹 https://t.co/AFMAAYBebn

Before his speech even started, his son, Arthur, rushed to his arms. That gesture made the 2023 MVP emotional and he wasn't able to control his tears. However, that didn't stop the fans from sharing their divided reactions to the six-time All0Star winning the prestigious individual award.

Check out some of the reactions from the fans.

Zé Milho 🌽 @margera_loengo @ESPNNBA A petty mvp award. Jokic didn’t get it cuz people got tired of seeing him win🤣 @ESPNNBA A petty mvp award. Jokic didn’t get it cuz people got tired of seeing him win🤣

May 14th ♉️ @DreamChaser_Sp 🏾 🏾 @ESPNNBA Whoever saying my guy don’t deserve this award they just hating he really put the work in for this proud of big fella @ESPNNBA Whoever saying my guy don’t deserve this award they just hating he really put the work in for this proud of big fella 👏🏾👏🏾

liltuddy49 @liltuddy491 @ESPNNBA @espn Thank god he won. Now we dont have to hear him complain about it anymore @ESPNNBA @espn Thank god he won. Now we dont have to hear him complain about it anymore

UltraMagaMom @UltraMagaMom24 @ESPNNBA Well Black America can now take a rest! They accused everyone who would not vote for Embiid of being a racist and i am sure the apologies are forthcoming. We won because he is black and not better than Jokic and we all know it, stats exist @ESPNNBA Well Black America can now take a rest! They accused everyone who would not vote for Embiid of being a racist and i am sure the apologies are forthcoming. We won because he is black and not better than Jokic and we all know it, stats exist

///M6♒ŁÂTÊËF @zaidorade_24 @ESPNNBA He will cherish this moment with his son forever. @ESPNNBA He will cherish this moment with his son forever.

BOOMBAP CLAFFY RUBADUB SMADDY @Waynesprat @ESPNNBA Joel really wanted that MVP. My guy is balling. Second time I’ve ever seen him cry. Props to him. @ESPNNBA Joel really wanted that MVP. My guy is balling. Second time I’ve ever seen him cry. Props to him.

It was revealed that Embiid was favored heavily by a ton of the people who voted the MVP this season. He had 73 first-place votes to Nikola Jokic's 15. The four-time All-NBA had 25 second-place votes and two third-place votes. Overall, The Process had 915 points over Jokic's 674.

The Sixers confirmed that Embiid will be playing tonight against the Celtics. In Game 2, he wasn't 100% and only had 15 points, three rebounds and five blocks. The All-Star center had just recovered from a sprained right knee that held him back from being effective in their previous game. Due to that, they lost to Boston, which tied the series with both teams having one win apiece.

In Game 1, Philly was without their superstar due to the said injury, but was able to win against the Celtics in a close game. James Harden's 45-point performance was key to their win and get an advantage after their first game against Jayson Tatum and the Celtics.

CJ McCollum thinks James Harden's approach could help Joel Embiid and the Sixers in their series against the Celtics

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers

In Game 1 of the Sixers' series against the Celtics, The Beard carried the team to a win. Philly didn't have Joel Embiid on the floor at the time, and Doc Rivers had to make some huge adjustments to his approach. Thankfully, Harden was able to channel an old version of himself and become extremely reliable.

In Game 2, he wasn't as aggressive on the offensive side of the floor. Which is why CJ McCollum thinks that Harden should play like how he used to play back when he was with the Houston Rockets.

"I think they just need him to be more aggressive and assertive to get back to the Houston mentality. I don't mean the Houston shot selection or volume, I just mean the mentality of getting downhill, no one can really check you, find your matchups, pick your matchups wisely and embrace the double teams that are gonna come when you get Al Horford on you." McCollum said.

"I need him to get pressure on the rim, I need him to get to the free throw line, and I need him to shoot more than six three-pointers."

