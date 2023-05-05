Watch: Joel Embiid awarded 2023 NBA MVP trophy by Commissioner Adam Silver 

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver presented the KIA MVP award to Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of their Game 3 bout against the Boston Celtics. He's the first Sixers player to win the Most Valuable Player award since Allen Iverson back in the 2000-01 season.

Embiid finished the season averaging 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds amd 4.2 assists. Adding to that, the Cameroonian center shot 54.8% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc. With his stellar outing this season, it was easy for voters to give him the most prestigious individual award this season.

Watch as the commissioner presents the award to the league's new MVP.

NBA TV @NBATV Commissioner Adam Silver presents Joel Embiid with the MVP Commissioner Adam Silver presents Joel Embiid with the MVP 🙌🏆 https://t.co/0gBYE9X4YM

You might also be interested in reading this: “MVP rankings in a couple years” - Joel Embiid had rightly predicted in 2014 that he would win MVP

Poll : 0 votes