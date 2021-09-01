Tacko Fall agrees to 1-year deal with Cleveland Cavaliers

Senegal native Tacko Fall has agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers as per his agents, Bill Duffy and Justin Hayes. The news was first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The 25-year-old Tacko Fall played his first two seasons with the Boston Celtics. Standing at 7 ft 5 in, Fall ranks among the all-time ten tallest players to compete in the NBA. He joined the Celtics after going undrafted in June 2019. He signed a two-way contract in October 2019, which allowed him to split his time between the Celtics and the Maine Red Claws of the NBA G League.

Fall played only seven NBA games for Boston during his rookie season. That number went up to 19 in 2020-21. In his 26 games with the team, he averaged 2.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.5 minutes per game.

Tacko Fall: From cult figure at Boston Celtics to uncharted waters at Cleveland Cavaliers

Tacko Fall became very popular with Boston Celtics fans, a fact vindicated by the venerable basketball journalist Jackie MacMullan who wrote of Fall that, “his on-court appearances were greeted with the same enthusiasm as the coronation of the king.” He even attended events for Basketball Africa League and Basketball Without Borders (BWB) as a dignitary.

Fall’s new NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, has been active in the 2021 offseason. Earlier in August, they acquired 30-year-old point guard Ricky Rubio from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Then, just last week, they acquired Lauri Markkanen in a three-team trade that sent Larry Nance Jr. from the Cavaliers to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The addition of Tacko Fall is an interesting move by the Cleveland Cavaliers. They already have surplus assets at the center position. They have Jarrett Allen, whom they signed to a five-year, $100 million extension in August, at the same position. There's Evan Mobley as well, the third overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.

It's fairly obvious that Fall will have to earn his minutes in Cleveland. If he's unable to do so, the unguaranteed nature of the deal will allow the Cavs to cut him without financial ramifications.

