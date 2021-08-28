NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers acquire Lauri Markkanen in 3-team sign-and-trade involving Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers

Restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen has been linked to multiple teams in recent NBA rumors, but he'll be heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers as per the latest reports. Markkanen was drafted by the Chicago Bulls with the seventh pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has spent four years in Windy City so far.

As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to acquire Lauri Markkanen from the Chicago Bulls in a three-team sign-and-trade. Markkanen is signing a four-year $67 million contract. The deal also includes the Portland Trail Blazers.

ESPN Sources: Cleveland’s acquiring Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen in three-way sign and trade with Portland. Bulls get Derrick Jones Jr., POR’s lottery protected future 1st and Cavs’ future second-rounder. POR gets Larry Nance Jr. https://t.co/CgN3mhaLHY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2021

A four-year forward out of Arizona, Lauri Markkanen averaged 15.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game during his tenure with the Chicago Bulls. He shot the ball at a respectable 40.2% clip from downtown last season. The Cleveland Cavaliers may have acquired Markkanen with plans to move Kevin Love.

The Bulls get Derrick Jones, Portland's lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, as well as the Denver Nuggets' 2023 second-round pick, which was owned by the Cavs. The Trail Blazers get the defense-minded Larry Nance Jr. in return.

Blazers pick is protected 1-14 through 2028. It becomes Portland 2028 second-round pick if not conveyed before then, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2021

This trade came out of nowhere -- especially after rumors of Lauri Markkanen going to either the New Orleans Pelicans or the Dallas Mavericks grew louder. That Chicago got two draft picks out of the deal is noteworthy.

NBA Rumors: Is Lauri Markkanen a good fit for the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Lauri Markkanen is a versatile big and fits well with the Cleveland Cavaliers who desperately needed additional shooters. His offensive ability should meld well with Collin Sexton's slashing and he could develop a pick-and-roll game with Darius Garland.

With a career-defensive rating of 111.3, Markkanen is clearly not in Cleveland to play defense. He'll be asked to spread the floor and take pressure off Sexton in particular. Markkanen can also get to the rim, and as he develops chemistry with Garland and Sexton, the Finnish forward should eventually be very comfortable in catch-and-shoot situations.

USC standout Evan Mobley will be starting his NBA career with the Cavs this season

This trade does put a dark cloud over Evan Mobley, whom the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted with the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Reports at the time had suggested that he would play at power forward alongside center Jarrett Allen. Lauri Markkanen's arrival has certainly made the situation much more complex.

Edited by Raunak J