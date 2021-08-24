Mavericks vs Pelicans: Examining the better fit for Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen is 7'0" NBA jump shooting stalwart that is limited defensively. As the free agency period winds down, where is the best fit for Markkanen, the Dallas Mavericks or the New Orleans Pelicans?

Who is Lauri Markkanen?

The four-year forward from University of Arizona has averaged 16 points over his career and had his worst season last year. Lauri Markkanen's scoring average dipped in almost every catagory: 13 points per, 25.8 minutes, 5.3 rebounds, .9 assists, .3 blocks, .5 steals. Lauri Markanen did manage to shoot 40.2% from deep last season.

What does Chicago want to do?

Since Lauri Markkanen is restricted, a sign-and-trade would help the team the most. He also could play out this season on a qualifying offer of 9 million. In 2021-22, Markkanen will earn a base of $9,026,952 (cap hit of $20,194,524), would have to sign for the veteran's minimum, and hopefully recoup the money he now wants next season as an unrestricted free agent. When the Bulls acquired Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan, the writing was on the wall for Lauri Markkanen, so why would Chicago match an offer from another team? Chicago wants to rid itself of Markkanen without getting a player back.

Chicago wants a first-round pick to facilitate a Lauri Markkanen sign-and-trade, as I reported over the weekend, and naturally prefers to take back no salary … key factors in Markkanen’s struggles to find a better offer than his one-year qualifier. More: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq https://t.co/h1ZjL6sH1O — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 10, 2021

What's in it for the Dallas Mavericks?

With Luka Doncic driving so effortlessly through the lane, and with the health of Kristaps Porzingis in question, the Mavs could use a pick-and-pop shooter ready to catch and score behind the arc. The Mavericks would become weaker defensively if acquiring Lauri Markkanan, yet he fits into the scheme offensively. The problem is, the Mavericks can only offer 11 million per, and Lauri Markkanen has expressed he wants more.

How about the New Orleans Pelicans?

The New Orleans Pelicans have a gigantic 17 million TPE, and could use that to land Lauri Markkanen. A Lauri Markkenen and Zion Williamson pick and roll could be ridiculous given Markkanen shoots at a decent clip from behind the arc. On Zion rim dives, Lauri Markkanen would help with spacing the floor, and be in good position to catch a Williamson pass for the trey. Offensively, the Pelicans would improve, and though not as tall as Porzingis, Lauri Markanen can do pretty much anything Kristaps can do offensively.

The NBA is investigating Lonzo Ball's sign and trade to Chicago because of possible tampering, so entering into another sign and trade situation might not be that smart. If New Orleans is found to have tampered, the Pelicans will lose a 1st round draft pick. It seems like David Griffin is very charitable with 1st round picks.

Lauri Markkanen's catch-and-shoot ability for a 7-footer clearly tops the list of reasons for intrigue for a team to consider acquiring him. pic.twitter.com/uFjRhb8fz1 — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) August 6, 2021

Where does he land?

Mark Cuban and his staff have done everything possible to build around the phenom Luka Doncic. The Dallas Mavericks surely don't want to waste Luka's good years on a roster that is not in position to play stellar defense -- let alone win deep in the playoffs. Acquiring Lauri Markkanen comes with disadvantages. Who does he guard? How will Dallas win in a Western Conference caring all about points? Despite all that, Lauri Markkanen fits in Dallas, and as ambitious as he is, acquiring Lauri Markkanen is the Mark Cuban thing to do.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar