“Take him out of the microwave society”: Former No. 1 pick pleads to end Anthony Edwards-Michael Jordan comparisons 

The Michael Jordan-Anthony Edwards comparisons have been running rampant as of late amid the Timberwolves' star's impressive postseason run. With a number of remarkable high-flying performances that remind fans of MJ, many have compared the style of play between the two. Of course, on the flip side some feel as though these comparisons may be premature.

Count former No. 1 pick Kenyon Martin in the latter category. After spending a number of years watching Jordan, and even a few playing against MJ in the twilight years of the six-time champ's career, he feels as though the Jordan- Edwards comparisons need to stop.

As he explained on a recent edition of SiriusXM NBA Radio, fans should appreciate Anthony Edwards' play on its own. This sentiment has been expressed by many fans throughout the years, specifically regarding the GOAT debate, in hopes of appreciating individual greatness without comparing eras.

"First and foremost, I hate comparisons. Everybody's different. Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan. Nobody's ever going to be Michael Jordan. So let's stop this," Martin Said.

"Anthony Edwards is a great young talent in this league and he's making a name for himself in this NBA and he has a bright, bright future competitive nature, you could probably go with that. But it's too early, man. Kids, 22 years old. Let's take him out of the microwave society and let's let him enjoy this success"

Looking at how Anthony Edwards has reacted to the Michael Jordan-Anthony Edwards comparisons

As previously mentioned, the Edwards-Jordan comparisons have been running rampant in recent weeks. Between Anthony Edwards' athletic style of play, midrange game, and competitive nature, it's understandable that people see similarities between the two.

While they both have nuances to their games that make them unique, many, including Kendrick Perkins see the similarities. In the case of Perkins, he notably took things a step further on ESPN, indicating that Anthony Edwards is the next Michael Jordan.

From the sounds of things, much like Kenyon Martin indicated, Edwards isn't interested in the comparisons. Speaking to FOX Sports, he indicated that he even wants the comparisons to stop.

"I want it to stop. He's the greatest of all time. I can't be compared to him. ... It's just not possible."

Despite that, many other NBA veterans believe that the Edwards- Jordan comparisons are warranted, simply just based on their style of play. Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett noted his slashing abilities, while Charles Barkley noted his fierce competitive nature reminiscent of both Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

According to Edwards' trainer, who spoke in the aforementioned FOX Sports article, the young Timberwolves star didn't grow up watching MJ play. Given that, the similarities in the styles of play between the two seem to be natural, making them all the more fascinating to analysts and fans alike.