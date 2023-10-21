"Takes a lot of time off": Stephen A. Smith dares Jimmy Butler to take regular season seriously to solidify top 10 status

The top NBA players list has been a subject of NBA analysts and veteran journalist Stephen A. Smith takes it seriously. Looking at other lists created by fellow sportscasters, Smith found that Jimmy Butler is not included in most of the top 10.

In accordance with this, Smith wanted to put Butler in his top 10 but he needs to see more in the regular season from the Miami Heat swingman:

"I really respect the hell out of Jimmy Butler. He's my brother but here's what I need from Jimmy Butler – show up in the regular season like you show up in the postseason," said Smith on his YouTube Channel.

"Playoff Jimmy" has been a term used for Jimmy Butler as he usually brings his best during the playoffs, especially on games that really matter. Stephen A. Smith emphasized that the former Marquette Golden Eagle would have been recognized better for his talents if he had done it more consistently during the regular season.

"You get paid to play the regular season games. Jimmy Butler takes a lot of time during the regular season because it's not that important to him. When he amps it up, he is special, no doubt. But it's a challenge to show up before the playoffs."

Watch: Stephen A. Smith talks about Jimmy Butler at the 11-minute mark

Stephen A. Smith lambasts Bill Simmons for not including LeBron James in his Top 10 list

While comparing his current top players list to others, Stephen A. Smith called out former ESPN colleague Bill Simmons for not including LeBron James in his top 10. For him, it is blasphemous not to include James despite leading the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Western Conference finals:

"Bill Simmons, you know we are cool with each other. Brother, don't take this personally but this list.. what the hell is going on? I mean you know how you living a high life, you making a lot of money, you got a lot of success and you know and I don't know whether you drink, I don't know what you smoke but I do think you need to be tested."

LeBron James is going to be entering his 21st season in the league and he turns 39 by the end of 2023.