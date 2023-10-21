"You needed to be tested": Stephen A. Smith blasts Bill Simmons and Ringer crew for ranking LeBron James outside the top 10

Stephen A. Smith believes that LeBron James is still a top 10 player in the NBA entering his 21st season. Comparing his list to other analysts, he called out former ESPN personality Bill Simmons for leaving out the four-time NBA champion in his best players list for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

According to Bill Simmons of The Ringer, his top 10 list includes Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Smith blasted Simmons' list, which he thinks blatantly left out Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell, DeAaron Fox and LeBron James.

Smith said on his YouTube channel:

"Bill Simmons, you know we are cool with each other. Brother, don't take this personally but this list.. what the hell is going on? I mean you know how you living a high life, you making a lot of money, you got a lot of success and you know and I don't know whether you drink, I don't know what you smoke but I do think you need to be tested."

Furthermore, Smith emphasized that LeBron James should be included in his list who had just broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record and led his team to a Western Conference finals appearance.

WATCH: Stephen A. Smith talks about Bill Simmons' list at the 2:45 mark

Stephen A. Smith makes a case for LeBron James to be in the top 5

As Stephen A. Smith continued to berate Bill Simmons on his top NBA players list, the veteran journalist put LeBron James as part of his top 5. Even if the four-time NBA MVP is going to be 39 years old this upcoming season, his achievements and skills on the basketball court should not be overlooked:

"The brother averaged nearly 30 and we gonna sit here with a straight face and say that this brother does not deserve to be a Top 5 player?" said Smith. "Ladies and Gentlemen, he was 38 years old in his 20th NBA season in the NBA and these brothers don't have him as top five? How is that possible? I'm sorry that's just blasphemous."

During the 2022-23 season, LeBron James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in 55 games. During the playoffs, he was able to contribute 24.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.