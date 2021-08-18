Talking about the lesser known Antetokounmpo brother, Alex: Is he on an NBA team yet? Where does he rank compared to Giannis, Kostas, and Thanasis?

Alex Antetokounmpo, younger brother of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, just won the 2021 NBA Summer League title and everyone was quick to point out that all Antetokounmpo brothers are now crowned champions in the NBA. Kostas Antetokounmpo was the first to win an NBA title and he did so in 2020 when he was part of the LeBron James-led LA Lakers. Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo won their rings just a few weeks ago when the Greek Freak erupted for 50 points in the NBA Finals closeout game and earned the Finals MVP.

Folks, Alex Antetokounmpo is an NBA (Summer League) Champion.



The Antetokounmpo family continues to just win titles. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) August 18, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo believes his younger brother Alex is going to be better than him

Alex Antetokounmpo in high school [Source: Bleacher Report]

Alex Antetokounmpo played in Dominican High School in Whitefish Bay for four years. He averaged 2.9 points per game as a freshman, underwent a growth spurt in his sophomore year by nearly 5 inches and then eventually averaged 20 points per game in his senior year. He declared for the 2021 NBA Draft but unfortunately went undrafted.

The Sacramento Kings signed Alex Antetokounmpo for their Summer League roster ahead of the California Classic Games. There is currently no news on whether the Kings are interested in signing Alex Antetokounmpo on a contract. They can sign him on a two-way deal and have him play in the NBA G-League for a few years and watch him develop.

The Antetokounmpo’s are here to watch their youngest brother Alex hoop for the Kings summer league team. All love. pic.twitter.com/vCnF4ccWf2 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) August 11, 2021

In terms of where Alex Antetokounmpo ranks amongst the Antetokounmpo brothers, it is rather hard to speculate. Giannis Antetokounmpo is obviously ranked the highest with two MVPs, one DPOY and one Finals MVP, not to mention the All-Star and All-Defensive selections.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo gets roughly 10 minutes of playing time per game off the bench whereas Kostas Antetokounmpo sees less than 4 minutes of playing time so it is safe to rank Thanasis as second behind Giannis and Kostas as third behind the two. Alex is certainly fourth right now amongst the Antetokounmpo brothers but as Giannis has pointed out earlier, he believes his younger brother Alex will be a better player than him.

Giannis: "I definitely think Alex can be better than me." The Indiana Pacers will host 19-year-old Alex Antetokounmpo for a pre-draft workout today. 6’8 Alex reportedly has a 7’2” wingspan. pic.twitter.com/rM7wYCGWwd — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 27, 2021

However, Giannis' belief in Alex Antetokounmpo can be chalked off as giddy optimism for his younger brother. Alex worked out with the Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft but still went undrafted. Even the Milwaukee Bucks, his brother's team, didn't sign him as a free agent and instead signed another Greek prospect in Georgios Kalaitzakis.

Alex Antetokounmpo is not the player Giannis is hyping him up to be. He still has years of seasoning left in his game and a long way to go before he makes the NBA stage. The Sacramento Kings are the last team Alex played for and they might be interested in giving him a chance in the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season.

