What is Giannis Antetokounmpo's expected NBA 2K22 rating?

If you need someone to dominate the paint and poster your defenders while doing so, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is the player you need to choose in NBA 2K. The Greek Freak has been one of the highest rated players since 2018 and was the cover athlete for NBA 2K19, back when he won his first league MVP.

Take the All-Time Milwaukee Bucks and you'll dominate with Antetokounmpo playing alongside a 99-rated Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Moreover, he is one of the few players whose defensive rating is almost as good as his offensive one.

Started from the bottom now we here 🏆



After his 50 point Finals MVP and NBA championship-winning performance, what should Giannis’ 2K rating be? 🧐



(via smequle/YT) pic.twitter.com/31ftE1d6UO — B/R Gaming (@BRGaming) July 21, 2021

Also Read: When is the NBA 2K22 demo coming out? Here's all we know so far

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo's 2021 Finals MVP improve his rating in NBA 2K22?

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA 2K20 [Source: NBA 2KW]

NBA 2K is probably the only time one would see Giannis Antetokounmpo shoot 100% of free throws and drop threes like Stephen Curry. He can dominate both ends of the floor in the game and is a Shaquille O'Neal-type force with a 95-rated Pass IQ.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was rated 96 last season (2K21) but in fact, started the game launch with a 97 rating. He stayed 97 as the second-highest rated player for a solid five months but eventually fell by one point. Just as he has improved on his game in real life, his 2K ratings have reflected it.

Giannis #2KRatings



2K14: 60

2K15: 74

2K16: 81

2K17: 83

2K18: 91

2K19: 94

2K20: 96

2K21: 97 pic.twitter.com/RDYd217jdD — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 22, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to the 2021 NBA championship, defeating the Phoenix Suns in six games. They were down 0-2 to the Suns but came back to win the next four games in a row. Antetokounmpo earned Finals MVP after a dominant 50-point performance in Game 6 and became just the 7th player in NBA Finals history to drop 50. He did so remarkably after making 17 of his 19 free throws (68-rated free throw shooting in NBA 2K).

Given his Finals performance and championship, it is entirely possible that Giannis Antetokounmpo starts NBA 2K22 with a 97 rating.

Giannis Antetokounmpo weekly 2K21 rating from game launch to end [Source: 2Kratings.com]

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most all-round players in the game with five of the six attributes above 83. Only his rebounding is 71 rated which many have stated is wildly innacurate with his defensive rebounding rated at 90 and offensive at 52. As expected, he has 91 rated athleticism, 86 rated defense and 88 rated inside scoring but surprisingly he has 83 rated outside scoring as well. Finally, Antetokounmpo is rated 84 in playmaking.

He has a total of 56 badges as of NBA 2K21 with 20 gold, 25 silver, 9 bronze and 2 Hall of Fame badges.

All three editions of NBA 2K22 drop on September 10th, 2021.

Also Read: What is LeBron James' expected NBA 2K22 rating?

Stay updated with the latest NBA trade rumors with Sportskeeda. Catch all the action here!

Edited by Arnav Kholkar