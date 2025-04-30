Tari Eason’s mom reveals getting death threats and sexual harassment in emotional rant after Tyrese Haliburton’s dad’s antics

Tari Eason’s mother, Teroya Eason, is an outspoken basketball fanatic on social media. She does not back down from trolling and criticism when it involves her son or the Houston Rockets. She did not hold back when tossing in her thoughts after Tyrese Haliburton’s dad, John Haliburton, had a heated argument with Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday.

The former broadcast journalist wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after the controversial confrontation went viral:

“NBA Mom tweets the same way she’s been tweeting over a decade; they tell her stop. Send death threats. Sexually harass her. Say her son will lose money and deals and now is a target.”

Teroya added:

“NBA Dads visibly drunk court side, argue with players, go on interviews saying WILD s**t, court side taunting. And none of that was this Dad. It’s so cute, Dad just being dad.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo claimed that John Haliburton “disrespected” him by waving a towel in his face and cursing at him. The Indiana Pacers point guard told reporters in the postgame interview that what his father did was wrong. He said he would talk to the Milwaukee Bucks superstar and his dad.

Before Tari Eason’s mom vented her feelings on X, Haliburton’s father apologized to Antetokounmpo, the Bucks and the Pacers for his actions. Regardless of the apology, Teroya called out the alleged quadruple standards that she has been subjected to by fans.

Fans react to Tari Eason’s mother claiming death threats and harassment for her NBA basketball tweets

Following the viral confrontation between John Haliburton and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the claims about death threats and harassment made by Tari Eason’s mom quickly got noticed. Fans reacted to what she wrote on X:

“Literally everyone is taking Giannis side, the misogynists insulting you is unacceptable but you don’t gotta make everything about yourself. Even Tyrese himself said his dads behavior was unacceptable.”

Another fan added:

“Oh my god stop making us women look like crybabies your son is mid it’s fine”

@leballmight continued:

“talk yo s**t auntie”

@michaelbournfan commented:

“Not to mention the hate Tee/Ja Morant got when all that happened a few years ago. The NBA dads are not being celebrated at all lol”

Tee Morant, Ja Morant’s father, has also been criticized over the years for having verbal sparring with players. Neither he nor John Haliburton opened up about receiving death threats or harassment for such actions.

While most fans supported Tari Eason’s mom after her revelation, they did not think culpable NBA dads were above criticism and lambasting.

