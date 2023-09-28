Tas Melas fundraiser shoots up to $68,000 within 24 hours following No Dunks host's tragic accident

Tas Melas is the well known co-host of the No Dunks podcast, which currently airs through The Athletic. Unfortunately, while the NBA community has dived head first into dissecting the recent Damian Lillard trade, Melas has been battling in the hospital. According to reports, and a GoFundMe, which has been started in his name, he was struck by a vehicle while walking.

The GoFundMe description indicates that although he is in stable condition, the timeline for his recovery is unclear. According to a report from AwfulAnnouncing.com, the longtime NBA world staple suffered a brain injury, and fractured skull due to the incident.

Fortunately, the NBA fans have rallied around Tas Melas as he begins his long journey toward recovery. In the 24 hours since the GoFundMe went live, it has raised $68,000 towards the No Dunks hosts's recovery. With the goal originally being set at $100, the community answered with a massive show of support.

Since 2006, Melas has been an integral figure on podcast, and in the NBA community. Over the years the show has gone through a number of rebrands, changing the name from The Basketball Jones to The Starters, and most recently No Dunks.

Despite that, Melas and the other co-hosts have remained constant on the program, which is currently a part of The Athletic's network.

On Wednesday's edition of the show, which largely revolved around the blockbuster Damian Lillard trade, JE Skeets and Trey Kerby shared the news regarding Melas.

Looking at the latest update on Tas Melas following tragic accident

Despite the tragic accident, the No Dunks host is already out of the Intensive Care Unit, and is on the road to recovery. Although the road is a long one, it sounds as though his fellow co-hosts are optimistic that things are moving in the right direction.

At the start of Wednesday's No Dunks episode, the crew gave fans an update on Melas:

"Last Wednesday, Tas was struck by a vehicle while he was walking on foot outside the Braves’ stadium. Now, his main injuries, they’re severe, they’re concerning. He’s got brain bleeds, fracture of the skull, fracture of the face. ... He’s getting the best treatment here in Atlanta possible.

"While everything is still day-to-day, he has shown some positive progress already in the span of a week, because this guy, he’s Tas Melas, he’s a stubborn mother. In fact, we even learned last night that he’s been moved already out of the ICU, which is a huge step forward."

As Tas Melas continues on his road to recovery, it's clear that he has the support of the NBA community behind him during this difficult time. With the NBA season set to tip off next month, it's safe to say that fans around the league will be anxiously awaiting his return to the program.

