"Tatum a 96 now this game is busted" - NBA fans weigh in on latest NBA 2K ratings for Celtics & Mavericks players

Fans shared their thoughts on the latest NBA 2K ratings ahead of the Finals matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics. The stage is set for both teams on Thursday, June 6. As the star players prepare to lead their teams, the famed basketball video game shared a rating update for players.

The player ratings shared by NBA 2K's social media team were that of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kyrie Irving. They featured Tatum with a 96 overall, Brown with a 93 and Dallas' Irving with a 94.

As the player ratings were revealed, fans chimed in on their thoughts about it. Here are some reactions:

"Tatum a 96 now this game is busted," one fan said.

"Kyrie has averaged 22 ppg this playoffs and gets bumped to a 94?" another fan pointed out.

"93-97 overalls use to mean something man, that how you know this game is garbage," this fan shared his thoughts.

Other fans were curious why Luka Doncic's rating wasn't included in the post.

"Luka should be a 99 rn ngl," this fan said.

"Soooooooo…… Luka?" one fan shared.

"Luka should be a 99 if Tatbum is 96," another fan thinks Doncic should be a 99 overall.

Looking at the website for NBA 2K, the rating for Luka Doncic is similar to Tatum. Their recent update has the Mavs superstar with a 96 overall, which was an increase for his performances this postseason.

NBA 2K24 released a new Round Recap Challenge

The postseason action has been fun to watch, as there have been incredible performances for each team. With the conclusion of the conference finals, the game released a new update on players available to strengthen MyTeam rosters.

It released Dark Matter players Irving and Brown, who have been excellent for the Mavs and the Celtics, respectively. Other big-time performers like Mike Conley, Dereck Lively II and Andrew Nembhard were added as Galaxy Opal player items.

Each player listed here is available to be unlocked through challenges. Unlocking the Dark Matter Irving requires users to complete the Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5. For Brown, users need to complete the Indiana Pacers vs. Celtics Game 2 challenge.

For Galaxy Opal players, completing challenges is also needed. Completing the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game 1 is needed to unlock Lively. Pacers vs. Celtics Game 2 is required to be completed to unlock the Galaxy Opal of Nembhard. Lastly, Conley's Galaxy Opal should be available once the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game 2 is complete.

