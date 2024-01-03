"Tatum build probably got you in hell" - NBA fans clown Kevin Durant for complaining about 2K shots ruining his mood

The Phoenix Suns don't have a game on Jan. 2 and Kevin Durant spent his downtime playing the video game NBA 2K24 while healing from a harmstring injury. Fans got to know about this after the two-time NBA champion blurted out on his social media page about how difficult it is to make shots in the game.

This post by Durant had his followers baffled at one of the premier scorers in the league having a hard time shooting the ball in a video game. The 13-time NBA All-Star putting this on social media has become a feast and an opening for fans to make fun of his lowlight while playing NBA 2K24.

"Missin shots in the rec on 2k slightly disrupts the mood…its slight tho" posted Durant.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Some fans sarcastically suggested to KD that he should use Steph Curry's build to win games in NBA 2K.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Of course, a fan hinted that Durant probably used a Tatum build and it didn't give him favorable results.

"Tatum build probably got you in hell," said @JrueMusee

Expand Tweet

A few fans are taking it seriously and suggesting that KD use a T-Mac push to help him win games.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Phoenix Suns blast Portland Trail Blazers despite missing Kevin Durant

Securing their third consecutive victory, the Phoenix Suns dominated the Portland Trail Blazers with a substantial 21-point lead, triumphing 109-88 on their home turf. Kevin Durant was absent from the game, allowing Bradley Beal to step up, despite Devin Booker experiencing a challenging night with his shooting.

Beal led the charge with 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field while also tallying four rebounds, a steal and a block. He got help from Jusuf Nurkic who controlled the paint with 18 points, seven boards, five assists and two blocks.

It was indeed a tough night for Booker as he only sank 4-of-16 of his shots to finish with a very subpar 10 points. Nonetheless, the Suns guard provided in other ways with eight rebounds and six assists.

On the other side, rookie Scoot Henderson was the Trail Blazers' top scorer with 17 points along with six assists, three rebounds and two blocks. Jerami Grant chipped in with 15 points while Malcolm Brogdon and Jabari Walker each had 10 for the team.

Kevin Durant is still marked 'questionable' in the Phoenix Suns' next matchup against the LA Clippers on Jan. 3 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The game against Trail Blazers was the fifth that KD missed in the 2023-24 season.