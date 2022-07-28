Create
"Tatum gave this dude a mid life crisis" "Bubble boys new look" - Fans send in hysterical reactions to Jimmy Butler's new look

Jimmy Butler warms up ahead of a game
Siddhant Gupta
Modified Jul 28, 2022 07:22 PM IST

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler turned heads today as he showed off his new look at his offseason workout. With Butler rocking dreadlocks at Chris Brickley's session, NBA fans sent in some hilarious reactions to the star's new extensions.

Jimmy Butler is known to be a fierce competitor. After reaching the NBA Finals in the 2020 playoffs, however, Butler and the Miami Heat haven't enjoyed the same success in recent years.

Coming off a loss in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics, Butler immediately went to work in the offseason. However, just a couple of months after being eliminated from the title run, Butler looked unrecognizable in recent photos.

Jimmy Butler with the extensions 😅👀(via @Cbrickley603) https://t.co/ZtgqnKuJBD

A video of Jimmy Butler's hair transformation practically took NBA social media by storm. After changing from the braided hair he had last season to dreadlocks, Butler garnered a lot of attention from fans.

Jimmy is rocking a new hairstyle 👀(via @JimmyButler) https://t.co/aKhxFn8edH

Unfortunately, most of the reactions haven't been positive. Fans were surprised by the drastic transformation. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Jimmy Butler in the gym like https://t.co/TppQRcm7qS
Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler https://t.co/0sw7jwGAu0
Jimmy Butler next season https://t.co/GFbeVfaWHr
Jimmy Butler said https://t.co/tPFqvW3noS
Boy when the hell did Jimmy Butler start growing dreads? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/RbKSYjbDpf
Jimmy Butler before pulling up to practice https://t.co/jc17Z8AnrV
Lebron texting Jimmy Butler to see where he got his fake hair https://t.co/Y0YoV00Osr
@ComplexSports @Cbrickley603 How Jimmy is gonna look running on a fast break https://t.co/BFqx74x9fF
@TheHoopCentral @Cbrickley603 Tatum gave this dude a mid life crisis 😹😹😹
@TheHoopCentral @Cbrickley603 Bubble boys new look.
udonis haslem when he sees jimmy butler's dreads https://t.co/Ci40hFZKfk
Jimmy Butler after 3 years in Miami 🔥 https://t.co/l3hvxlJAvi
Other NBA players with their extensions vs. the extensions Jimmy Butler got https://t.co/wOyLntrxA2
Fetty Wap looking at Jimmy Butler right now https://t.co/tr3vvbGhWo
Jimmy Butler doing the post game with Rachel Nichols https://t.co/y254ikWUPV

Butler is known to be a fashionable individual. He was also named "Mr. Always Fresh" in Sports Illustrated's Fashionable 50 five years ago. The superstar also brought his fashion sense to the game when he wore a ninja headband in Philadelphia.

The most recent but certainly not the last accessory to be banned by the NBA were “ninja-style headbands.”These were all the rage in the 2018-19 season, everyone from Jimmy Butler to Jrue Holiday got in on the trend. https://t.co/h6VC0VPns6

Although the accessory was banned from the NBA, Butler continues to display his knack for experimenting with his look. While preparing for yet another season, Butler will also hope to lead the Miami Heat to a title.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat last season

Jimmy Butler dribbles the ball against the Boston Celtics
The Miami Heat have been wildly successful with Jimmy Butler on their roster. Snatching the top seed in the regular-season last year, the Heat looked like the team to beat as they head into the playoffs.

After a rather successful set of matches against the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers, the Miami Heat seemed to be on a roll. Especially considering the dominance Butler displayed in this span of time, the Heat seemed difficult to stop.

Miami's momentum came to a grinding halt in the ECF against the Boston Celtics. Although Butler looked solid in the first two games of the series, he practically during the away games in Boston.

The 32-year old made a solid comeback performance in Game 6 to force a Game 7. Although his scoring in Game 7 was impressive, it wasn't enough to seal a win against the young Celtics.

The Heat superstar saw a huge uptick in production in the playoffs. With his numbers increasing drastically in every statistical department, Butler displayed his value as a superstar.

jimmy butler in the 2022 playoffs:27.4 PPG7.4 RPG4.6 APG50% FG60% TS4 games with 40+ pointshe had arguably the best individual playoff run this year and he was so close to another finals appearance. all he needed was a little more help. https://t.co/r6jfve6Tzr

While the Heat may see some changes in the offseason, they remain a competent team under Butler's leadership. With a motivated crew surrounding him, Miami could make another run for the title next season.

