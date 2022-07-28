"Tatum gave this dude a mid life crisis" "Bubble boys new look" - Fans send in hysterical reactions to Jimmy Butler's new look

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler turned heads today as he showed off his new look at his offseason workout. With Butler rocking dreadlocks at Chris Brickley's session, NBA fans sent in some hilarious reactions to the star's new extensions.

Jimmy Butler is known to be a fierce competitor. After reaching the NBA Finals in the 2020 playoffs, however, Butler and the Miami Heat haven't enjoyed the same success in recent years.

Coming off a loss in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics, Butler immediately went to work in the offseason. However, just a couple of months after being eliminated from the title run, Butler looked unrecognizable in recent photos.

A video of Jimmy Butler's hair transformation practically took NBA social media by storm. After changing from the braided hair he had last season to dreadlocks, Butler garnered a lot of attention from fans.

Unfortunately, most of the reactions haven't been positive. Fans were surprised by the drastic transformation. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Butler is known to be a fashionable individual. He was also named "Mr. Always Fresh" in Sports Illustrated's Fashionable 50 five years ago. The superstar also brought his fashion sense to the game when he wore a ninja headband in Philadelphia.

Although the accessory was banned from the NBA, Butler continues to display his knack for experimenting with his look. While preparing for yet another season, Butler will also hope to lead the Miami Heat to a title.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat last season

Jimmy Butler dribbles the ball against the Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat have been wildly successful with Jimmy Butler on their roster. Snatching the top seed in the regular-season last year, the Heat looked like the team to beat as they head into the playoffs.

After a rather successful set of matches against the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers, the Miami Heat seemed to be on a roll. Especially considering the dominance Butler displayed in this span of time, the Heat seemed difficult to stop.

Miami's momentum came to a grinding halt in the ECF against the Boston Celtics. Although Butler looked solid in the first two games of the series, he practically during the away games in Boston.

The 32-year old made a solid comeback performance in Game 6 to force a Game 7. Although his scoring in Game 7 was impressive, it wasn't enough to seal a win against the young Celtics.

The Heat superstar saw a huge uptick in production in the playoffs. With his numbers increasing drastically in every statistical department, Butler displayed his value as a superstar.

jimmy butler in the 2022 playoffs:

27.4 PPG
7.4 RPG
4.6 APG
50% FG
60% TS
4 games with 40+ points

he had arguably the best individual playoff run this year and he was so close to another finals appearance. all he needed was a little more help.

While the Heat may see some changes in the offseason, they remain a competent team under Butler's leadership. With a motivated crew surrounding him, Miami could make another run for the title next season.

