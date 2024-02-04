"Taylor, love you" - Shaquille O'Neal shoots his shot to grab seat right next to Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII

Like many people, Shaquille O'Neal is looking to secure tickets to this year's Super Bowl. The Hall of Fame center recently tested his luck trying to sit with one of the most notable people who will be in attendance.

While speaking with "TMZ Sports," Shaq opened up on wanting to catch the Super Bowl in person this year. He also made his intentions clear of who he wants to be sitting with as well. In typical Shaq fashion, he called out to Taylor Swift to save him a seat in Las Vegas.

"I hope I'm sitting in a suite next to Taylor Swift," Shaq said. "Hey Taylor, Love you."

The pop star has been one of the biggest topics in sports due to her relationship with Travis Kelce. At this time, it remains unclear if Swift will be in attendance due to her tour schedule. Nonetheless, Shaquille O'Neal wants to be among the many celebrities in a suite with her.

Shaq was asked to give his prediction on who will win between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. He responded by picking "my boy" Travis Kelce.

Shaquille O'Neal kicking off Super Bowl weekend with massive party

Before the NFL has its biggest game of the year, Shaquille O'Neal is kicking off Super Bowl weekend in a big way. He'll be hosting "Shaq's Fun House" on February 9th in Las Vegas.

The former NBA superstar is putting together an experience that is a blend of a music festival and a carnival. Two of the headlining acts include Rapper Lil Wayne and Diplo. Countless celebrities have made an appearance in previous years. Examples include Jack Harlow, Rob Gronkowski and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

There are all kinds of things to do at Shaq's Fun House. Among the attractions includes a set from A-list musical performers, circus acts and a carnival midway.

This will be a late night event, as the doors don't open until 10 p.m. that night. For those interested, there are still tickets available for Shaq's Fun House. A general admission ticket costs $199.99, while a VIP experience is listed at $499.99.

Since retiring from basketball, Shaquille O'Neal has had his hand in many different ventures. Over the past year, he's worked hard to establish himself as a DJ. While speaking about the event, he talked about how performing is the only thing that gets his adrenaline going these days. The LA Lakers legend also assured that anyone who comes to "Shaq's Fun House" will have an enjoyable evening.

"It is getting harder for me to get my adrenaline back," Shaq said. "The only thing that gets my adrenaline now is my deejaying.

"We will have a helluva time. Trust me."

Shaq is in the lineup for the event Super Bowl weekend. Among the other DJ's set to perform is his own son Myles O'Neal.

