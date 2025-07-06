Taylor Rooks confirms Drake’s newest reference with social media approval

Taylor Rooks, a sports host and analyst for Bleacher Report and TNT Sports, broke her silence about Drake’s lyrics in his newly previewed song Supermax. In her Instagram story on Saturday, Rooks confirmed that she was the one being referenced by the American rapper in his unreleased track.

In the song, Drake mentioned a girl named Taylor who was drinking with him before the rapper said that a message was given to him about his popularity.

“I was talking to Taylor over drinks, and it was getting deep. ‘Not everyone can handle this pressure and, in this city, you’re the national treasure,’ that’s what she said to me,” Drake’s song lyrics read.

Rooks’ IG story came after Drake’s gloomy Iceman Episode 1 livestream, which became the avenue for some of his yet-to-be-released songs, including Supermax.

Drake has been known to be a basketball fanatic and has appeared on the sidelines of numerous big NBA games in the past years. Rooks, meanwhile, has been in TNT’s crew during NBA games in the 2024-25 season. Next year, she's set to become one of the key figures in the league's broadcast on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Before last season, Rooks was active in reporting and interviewing numerous NBA stars for the Bleacher Report. Besides Rooks, Prime Video’s coverage will also be joined by NBA legends Blake Griffin and Dirk Nowitzki as the league marks its debut in the new broadcast platform.

Taylor Rooks gets candid on new NBA job with Prime Video

Taylor Rooks will be getting exposure as Prime Video becomes one of the NBA's broadcast partners next season.

Talking to Front Office Sports last January, Rooks got candid about the chance of hosting NBA shows on Prime Video. She expressed belief that her team would build an audience and go big with the platform.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity to build a show from the ground up. That is for the basketball fan, that is entertaining, that is informative, that is different,” Rooks said.

“As a host, besides my job being letting everybody shine, we want to have fun. We want to create a product that everybody wants to be a part of. That’s appointment viewing. That builds an NBA community. Something I know for sure at Amazon is: We really believe in going big. And we always have the audience in mind."

Outside basketball, Taylor Rooks has also hosted Thursday Night Football, making a niche for herself in the NFL.

