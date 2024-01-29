“Taylor Swift, we’re coming for you”: Shaquille O'Neal heckles Travis Kelce’s girlfriend during Ravens pregame tailgate

The NFL playoffs attract plenty of attention across the US, and even high-profile personalities like Shaquille O'Neal get in on the fun. Prior to the Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens matchup for the AFC title, Ravens fans had the traditional pregame tailgate and the three-time LA Lakers champion was among them.

Not only was Shaq part of the people cheering for the Ravens, but he was there hyping up the crowd with his DJing skills and got on the mic to get the fans' energies up.

Aside from the typical shouts of motivation for the team that one might expect to hear, Shaq also took shots at the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Grammy Award-winning artist Taylor Swift.

In a clip posted on X (formerly Twitter) by one of the tailgate's attendees, the NBA legend can be heard saying:

"Ravens fans, it's going down!" Shaq yelled into a microphone. "Taylor Swift we're coming for you!"

Since Swift started attending Chiefs' games to support Travis Kelce, she has become a divisive figure among the fans.

Some fans hate that she keeps being shown during broadcasts and that the NFL's social media pages post about her during Chiefs' games. At the same time, others like that she has helped introduce the game to a demographic that would otherwise be uninterested in football.

She has also been booed by the fans of teams that play against the Chiefs when she's in attendance.

Shaquille O'Neal's pregame tailgate antics backfire as Ravens fall to the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs defense struck first in the AFC title game, forcing the Ravens to a three-and-out to hand Patrick Mahomes the ball. Mahomes led his team down the field, which culminated in a 19-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce.

Lamar Jackson responded on the game's next drive by throwing a 30-yard TD pass to Zay Flowers, tying the game. The Chiefs responded by scoring another touchdown in the second quarter, courtesy of Isiah Pacheco, while their defense held the Ravens scoreless. Harrison Butker also nailed a 52-yard FG, bringing the score to 17-7 at halftime.

The third quarter was a defensive showdown as either side's defense forced error after error, resulting in a scoreless third quarter. The Ravens remained within striking distance and would strike once more with a field goal in the fourth quarter to bring the Chiefs' lead within one touchdown. However, a costly penalty and a fumble resulting in a touchback ultimately led to their defeat.

After the game, Taylor Swift celebrated with Travis Kelce on the field.

