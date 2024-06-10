TD Garden erupts after Celtics flash Kyrie Irving's postgame 'gonna be louder' comment on the jumbotron

The Boston Celtics used Kyrie Irving's comments after Game 1 to fire up the TD Garden crowd ahead of Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals. Irving took a subtle shot at the Celtics fanbase after the Dallas Mavericks' 107-89 loss. However, it has backfired with Boston now up 2-0 heading into Dallas for Games 3 and 4.

Several fans and reporters noticed that the TD Garden jumbotron showed Irving's postgame comments about the noise level in Game 1. The former Celtic thought that it was "gonna be louder" but it didn't reach his expectations.

The Celtics used it to incite the crowd ahead of Game 2 as they booed loudly and immediately chanted "Kyrie sucks." The relationship between Irving and the Celtics fanbase has always been tumultuous, but the magnitude of the NBA Finals takes it to another level.

The trolling from the Boston Celtics did not stop there as they also took a shot at Kyrie Irving's Game 1 performance. The Celtics put up Irving's stats from Game 1 during his pregame shootaround.

Irving finished with just 12 points in Game 1, which was his second-lowest score in the NBA Finals ever. His career-low in the NBA Finals was 10 points and it happened in 2016.

But the good news for the Dallas Mavericks is Irving and the Cleveland Cavaliers still won that series in seven games. He played like a madman to keep the Cavaliers alive and even hit the game-winning shot to give Cleveland their first championship.

Kyrie Irving better in Game 2, Mavs still lost

Kyrie Irving was better in Game 2 but the Dallas Mavericks still lost.

Kyrie Irving had a better performance in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Irving, who was booed by the Celtics fans for the majority of the night, finished with 16 points, two rebounds and six assists. He shot 7-for-18 from the field but was 0-for-3 from beyond the arc.

It was a close game in the first half as the Dallas Mavericks were trying to take homecourt advantage. Luka Doncic was on a mission, taking over the first two quarters before the Celtics took charge in the third quarter.

Doncic, who was dealing with three injuries, managed to drop a triple-double of 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists but it was not enough to prevent the Mavs from going down 0-2. Jrue Holiday was fantastic for the Celtics on both sides of the ball.

Dallas will need to make their free throws and wide-open 3-point shots to have a chance at coming back in this series. Luckily, Games 3 and 4 will be at the American Airlines Center. Irving needs to be even more aggressive and play better to keep the Mavs' hopes alive.