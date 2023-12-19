"Teach em young": Doting dad D'Angelo Russell shares adorable video with baby son Riley playing basketball

The LA Lakers had a roller-coaster season in 2022-23, going from a disappointing start to a surprising run to the Western Conference finals. A big reason for their turnaround was the acquisition of D'Angelo Russell, who returned to the team that drafted him in 2015 and provided a much-needed spark.

Russell has averaged 15.8 points and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 41.4% from 3-point range, forming a potent backcourt duo with LeBron James. However, Russell is poised to touch great heights in the game, and to no surprise, he is teaching his son, Riley, early to dunk.

In his latest Instagram story, D'Angelo Russell lauded his son as he baskets the ball and celebrates afterward. The adorable video, which runs around 30 seconds, shows Riley dunking a toy basketball and then running toward his father and getting a cheer from him.

The 2019 NBA All-Star captioned the Instagram story:

"Teach em young."

D'Angelo Russell playing with his son Riley

D'Angelo Russell Breaks Lakers' 3-Point Record

The Ohio State alum continues to make his mark in the LA Lakers' history by breaking the team's 3-point record. With this achievement, Russell moved ahead of Sasha Vujacic and tied Jordan Farmar for 13th place on the Lakers' all-time 3-pointers list. This milestone underscores his significant contribution to the team's offensive prowess and solidifies his position as a key player on the roster.

Not only has D'Angelo Russell excelled in 3-point shooting, but his overall career performance has also been noteworthy. The talented guard boasts career averages of 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest, showcasing his versatility and value as a well-rounded player.

This accomplishment further cements his instrumental role in the Lakers' recent successes and adds to his legacy as a dynamic and impactful player in the league. The Lakers' recent performance and Russell's milestone reflect the team's strong standing in the Western Conference.

Holding the eighth seed with a 15-11 record after 26 games, the Lakers are poised for a competitive season, with Russell's exceptional shooting a key factor in the team's continued success.