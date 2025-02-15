  • home icon
  Team Mitch Richmond vs Team Jeremy Lin 2025 NBA Rising Stars Player Stats and Box Score

Team Mitch Richmond vs Team Jeremy Lin 2025 NBA Rising Stars Player Stats and Box Score

By Mike Murillo
Modified Feb 15, 2025 03:40 GMT
Team Mitch Richmond vs Team Jeremy Lin 2025 NBA Rising Stars Player Stats and Box Score (Photo by GETTY)
Team Mitch Richmond vs Team Jeremy Lin 2025 NBA Rising Stars Player Stats and Box Score (Photo by GETTY)

Team Mitch Richmond battled Team Jeremy Lin in the second semifinal game of the NBA Rising Stars Challenge on Friday in San Francisco, with the latter winning 40-39 to advance to the championship game.

A race to 40 points, Team Jeremy, which was composed of G League players, displayed tremendous heart amid a tough battle against Team M. They fought to a 37-count at one point before Amen Thompson gave Team M a two-point lead, 39-37. But Bryce McGowens and Team G League had the last laugh as the Rip City Mix star drained the game-winning triple under duress.

Leonard Miller led the way for Team G League in the win, finishing with 14 points, with McGowens backstopping him with 12. For Team M, it was Amen Thompsom who led with 10 points.

Team Mitch Richmond vs Team Jeremy Lin 2025 NBA Rising Stars Player Stats and Box Score

Team M

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLK+'-
Amen Thompson102200
Ausar Thompson51200
Bilal Coulibaly43000
Toumani Camara82001
Matas Buzelis421
Bub Carrington51100
Julian Stawther322
Team G League

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLK+/-
JD Davison51000
Dink Pate472
Mac McClung50200
Reed Sheppard01210
Bryce McGowens121120
Pat Spencer020
Leonard Miller147000

With the victory, Team C advanced to the championship game against Team C of Golden State Warriors Chris Mullin. The two teams were to battle for the right to play in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

Edited by Mike Murillo
