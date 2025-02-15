Team Mitch Richmond battled Team Jeremy Lin in the second semifinal game of the NBA Rising Stars Challenge on Friday in San Francisco, with the latter winning 40-39 to advance to the championship game.
A race to 40 points, Team Jeremy, which was composed of G League players, displayed tremendous heart amid a tough battle against Team M. They fought to a 37-count at one point before Amen Thompson gave Team M a two-point lead, 39-37. But Bryce McGowens and Team G League had the last laugh as the Rip City Mix star drained the game-winning triple under duress.
Leonard Miller led the way for Team G League in the win, finishing with 14 points, with McGowens backstopping him with 12. For Team M, it was Amen Thompsom who led with 10 points.
Team Mitch Richmond vs Team Jeremy Lin 2025 NBA Rising Stars Player Stats and Box Score
Team M
Team G League
