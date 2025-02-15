Team Mitch Richmond battled Team Jeremy Lin in the second semifinal game of the NBA Rising Stars Challenge on Friday in San Francisco, with the latter winning 40-39 to advance to the championship game.

A race to 40 points, Team Jeremy, which was composed of G League players, displayed tremendous heart amid a tough battle against Team M. They fought to a 37-count at one point before Amen Thompson gave Team M a two-point lead, 39-37. But Bryce McGowens and Team G League had the last laugh as the Rip City Mix star drained the game-winning triple under duress.

Leonard Miller led the way for Team G League in the win, finishing with 14 points, with McGowens backstopping him with 12. For Team M, it was Amen Thompsom who led with 10 points.

Team Mitch Richmond vs Team Jeremy Lin 2025 NBA Rising Stars Player Stats and Box Score

Team M

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK +'- Amen Thompson 10 2 2 0 0 Ausar Thompson 5 1 2 0 0 Bilal Coulibaly 4 3 0 0 0 Toumani Camara 8 2 0 0 1 Matas Buzelis 4 2 1 Bub Carrington 5 1 1 0 0 Julian Stawther 3 2 2

Team G League

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK +/- JD Davison 5 1 0 0 0 Dink Pate 4 7 2 Mac McClung 5 0 2 0 0 Reed Sheppard 0 1 2 1 0 Bryce McGowens 12 1 1 2 0 Pat Spencer 0 2 0 Leonard Miller 14 7 0 0 0

With the victory, Team C advanced to the championship game against Team C of Golden State Warriors Chris Mullin. The two teams were to battle for the right to play in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

