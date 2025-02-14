2025 NBA All-Star: New rules for the marquee star-studded weekend showdown explained

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco on Sunday, Feb. 16, will have a new format, featuring a tournament-style competition involving four teams. It deviates from the traditional battle of two teams and is designed to provide a fresh approach to how the Midseason Classic is presented.

Under the new rules, the 24 All-Star players selected to participate were divided into three teams of eight players each through a draft conducted by TNT analysts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O' Neal and Kenny Smith. The fourth team, to be overseen by WNBA legend and TNT talent Candace Parker, will be the team which will emerge the winner from the Rising Stars competition on Friday, Feb. 14.

The four teams will play in two semifinal matches, with the team first to reach or surpass 40 points advancing to the championship game. The first semifinal bracket will see Team Kenny battling Team Charles and in the other bracket it will be Team Shaq against Team Candace. In the championship game, it will also be a race to 40 points.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Prize money also awaits the participants in the NBA All-Star Game. Each member of the champion team gets $125,000, for the second-place team $50,000 each, and for the third and four-place squads $25,000 each.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

2025 NBA All-Star Game Teams

Shaq's OGs

* LeBron James, Lakers

*Steph Curry, Warriors

* Anthony Davis, Mavericks

* Jayson Tatum, Celtics

* Kevin Durant, Suns

* Damian Lillard. Bucks

* James Harden, Clippers

* Jaylen Brown, Celtics

* Kyrie Irving, Mavericks (Replaced teammate Davis, who is out with a groin injury)

Kenny's Young Stars

* Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

* Jalen Brunson, Knicks

* Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies

* Jalen Williams, Thunder

* Darius Garland, Cavaliers

* Evan Mobley, Cavaliers

* Cade Cunningham, Pistons

* Tyler Herro, Heat

Chuck's Global Stars

* Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

* Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

* Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

* Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

* Pascal Siakam, Pacers

* Alperen Sengun, Rockets

* Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks

* Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers

* Trae Young, Hawks (Replaced Antetokounmpo who is injured [calf])

Expand Tweet

2025 Rising Stars Roster

Team M (Mitch Ritchmond)

* Amen Thompson, Rockets

* Ausar Thompson, Pistons

* Bilal Coulibaly, Wizards

* Toumani Camara, Blazers

* Yves Missi, Pelicans

* Bub Carrington, Wizards

* Julian Strawther, Nuggets

Team T (Tim Hardaway)

* Jaime Jaquez Jr., Heat

* Gradey Dick, Raptors

* Anthony Black, Magic

* Zaccharie Risacher, Hawks

* Alex Sarr, Wizards

* Tristan Da Silva, Magic

* Brandin Podziemski, Warriors

Team C (Chris Mullin)

* Stephon Castle, Spurs

* Dalton Knecht, Lakers

* Jaylen Wells, Grizzlies

* Keyonte George, Jazz

* Zach Edey, Grizzlies

* Trayce Jackson-Davis, Warriors

* Ryan Dunn, Suns

G League (Jeremy Lin)

* JD Davison

* Dink Pate

* Mac McClung

* Reed Sheppard

* Bryce McGowens

* Pat Spencer

* Leonard Miller

How to watch 2025 NBA All-Star events

To watch the 2025 NBA All-Star festivities, fans can tune in to ESPN, NBA TV, TNT and truTV for TV and Sling and Tubi for live streams. It is also available on NBA League Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback