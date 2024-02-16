NBA All-Star Game Future Locations: List of venues for annual basketball carnival

The NBA All-Star Game this season will be played in Indianapolis, Indiana, marking the first time that the city will be hosting the league’s Midseason Classic since 1985. But even before the festivities get underway, the future hosts of the game and the venues where it will be played have already been determined.

For the next two years at least, the All-Star Game will have California as the center of it. The Golden State Warriors play host to the 2025 edition of the classic, with the LA Clippers having it the following year.

Where will the 2025 NBA All-Star Game take place?

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be played at the Warriors’ Chase Center on Feb. 16, 2025. It will be the first time that the venue, which opened in 2019, will be hosting the event.

But it will not be the first time that the Bay Area will be having the ASG, as it already played host in 2000 at The Arena in Oakland and in 1965 at The Cow Palace.

In the 2000 edition, the Western Conference won over its Eastern counterpart, 137-126, with Tim Duncan (San Antonio) and Shaquille O’Neal (LA Lakers) sharing MVP honors. In 1967, hometown hero Rick Barry showed the way for the West in the 135-120 victory with 38 points.

Warriors officials have expressed their excitement about having the All-Star Game at the Chase Center, saying in a statement (via NBC Sports):

“It has been 25 years since the NBA All-Star Game was played in the San Francisco Bay Area, and we are delighted to bring the NBA’s marquee event to Chase Center in 2025.”

“In addition to the significant economic impact and tourism business that NBA All-Star will drive, we look forward to hosting various events in San Francisco and Oakland to bring together basketball fans from all over the world.”

Where will the 2026 NBA All-Star Game take place?

In 2026, it will be the LA Clippers’ turn to play host at their new home of Intuit Dome. It will take place on Feb. 15, 2026, and mark the seventh time the event is hosted in the Los Angeles area after 1963, 1972, 1983, 2004, 2011, and 2018.

In the last NBA All-Star Game in LA in 2018, Team LeBron defeated Team Stephen, 148-145. LeBron James, who was still playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, went away with the MVP trophy after finishing with a near triple-double of 29 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

The Intuit Dome is currently under construction in Inglewood, California, but is set to be completed by this year. It will be the new home of the LA Clippers as they move from the Crypto.com Arena which they currently share with the LA Lakers.

Team owner Steve Ballmer expressed their readiness and excitement over landing the hosting gig, saying during the announcement in January (via ESPN):

"We are appreciative. The league gave us a year to get our act together so that we can be not just perfect but perfect when the All-Star Game comes here. Just think, if you want to have the pinnacle of basketball, you have to have the very best players in the world playing here."

