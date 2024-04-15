Team USA Basketball Paris Olympics roster: All 11 finalists revealed

The roster for this year's USA Basketball team has been revealed, and the stars are back to avenge their previous international outing. After a disappointing 2023 FIBA World Cup in which Team USA underperformed, fans and critics have called upon the stars to take over. Since then, stars have slowly shared their interest in taking part in the next international tournament.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski announced on Monday that the roster for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics has been revealed. The group is led by the trio of LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. This will be Curry's first time playing in the Olympics.

Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday are returning after winning the 2020 gold medal. Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards and Joel Embiid are first-time participants, with Embiid being the non-US-born player on the roster. The Philadelphia 76ers center recently earned his American citizenship, making it possible for him to play for Team USA.

Anthony Davis is also part of the roster, and it will be his first time playing in the Olympics since the 2012 London Olympics.

Wojnarowski reported that the team may leave one spot open as USA Basketball will carefully consider which player will fit its needs. Many stars have shared their interest in joining the team to represent the country internationally.

Kevin Durant wants USA Basketball to take over the Olympics

USA Basketball had a difficult time adjusting to international play last summer in the FIBA World Cup. This resulted in the team giving up the lead on more than one occasion which ended in a loss. Now that they want to redeem themselves in the international scene, one player shared his goal for their potential Olympic run.

"I want to really make a statement on how dominant our players are," Durant said. "Like 40, 50-point wins. I want to do that."

Durant talked about it at the 1:08:15 mark.

The Phoenix Suns star is looking forward to participating in the Olympics again as he's tied with Carmelo Anthony with the most gold medals at three. Durant has a chance to overtake Melo and win his fourth with James and Curry this summer.

Given that he's one of the most competitive players ever, he wants to be challenged and earn his fourth medal.

Durant also shared that he's excited to see how other players approach the game of basketball. He said that the summertime is the best part of each year as he gets to travel with some of the best players and compete with them.

