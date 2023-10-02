USA basketball team for 2024 Olympics: All NBA players who expressed interest in joining 16x champion squad

Team USA didn’t have their best outing in the recent 2023 FIBA World Cup, as they couldn’t win a medal after being defeated by Team Canada in the tournament. For next year’s international bout, stars have emerged as early candidates to join the next Redeem Team.

In 2024, the best basketball players from each country will head towards Paris for the Summer Olympics. The Americans have a chance to reclaim the title of the “Best Basketball Country” next year if they do an excellent job in selecting the rightful players for the tournament.

Here’s a list of players reportedly interested in representing the United States of America next year.

Kevin Durant, Bam Adebayo, DeMar DeRozan, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell, Khris Middleton, Julius Randle, Zach LaVine, Aaron Gordon, Fred VanVleet, Brook Lopez, Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, Zion Williamson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Kuzma.

Most players on the list have proven themselves to be stars in the NBA. Although there hasn’t been any formal announcement on how the screening process will take place, there’s a chance that most players on the list could be included in the final cut of players.

Additionally, Steph Curry has hinted that he is interested in joining the national team next summer. The Golden State Warriors star also almost slipped about talking to LeBron James about joining the national team together.

Kevin Durant commits to play for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Fans can’t wait to see the stars take on the international stage next year after a disappointing outing at the recent FIBA World Cup. Now, stars have started to give their word for the USA to reclaim their former glory in international basketball. One of the most notable players who has reportedly committed is Kevin Durant.

Durant is no stranger to international basketball, as he’s suited up for the US numerous times. During the Phoenix Suns’ media day, he firmly announced that he’ll play for the American national team next summer.

"I will play in the Olympics next year." KD said.

His statement could encourage more stars to play for the national team. Some nations are slowly catching up to the brilliance of Team USA’s program, and they’ve started to announce their presence.

Fans who will be watching the Olympics next year will have a grand time as they will get to see the stars play on the international stage.

